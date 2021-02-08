Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Boot Barn Holdings Inc

Investment company Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, NVIDIA Corp, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Boot Barn Holdings Inc, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, People's United Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. owns 274 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AMD, NVDA, DOCU, ALNY, SQ, TWTR, ORIC, VTRS, CRWD, V, ARCC, DNLI, DDOG, IWV, FSLY, NGM, SDY, ZS, VO, TWLO, NOW, LYB, ZION, WMT, AUB, MMP, UFS, DE, XRAY, CTSH,
- Added Positions: MINT, JPST, AMZN, MSFT, ARKK, VTI, SPY, IJR, MS, GOOG, AAPL, SPLK, PG, ADBE, CIEN, OKTA, XLI, XOM, EW, LLY, HYG, TMO, BKNG, DG, DPZ, IGSB, FB, VEEV, BABA, TTD, TNDM, AGG, SHOP, AVGO, ULTA, IJH, DIS, AYX, UNH, UL, USB, AOM, TXN, TJX, GILD, GOOGL, VWO, MDLZ, LOW, MKC, VEA, MCO, NVR, PFE, SHW, SYK, SRVR, IBB, BDX, BMY, BSV, CME, CMCSA, VNQ, MO, KO, ABT, DEO, GE, HAS, HBAN, J, DUK, NKE, NUE, ORCL, FTDR, TECH, BX, PM, KMI, COST, ZTS, GLW, COP,
- Reduced Positions: FIS, RTX, BRK.A, PODD, JPM, BOOT, VIG, BIIB, NEOG, PBCT, MMM, IDXX, BF.B, ROST, JNJ, NVO, HON, ABMD, IVV, AMGN, DHR, SBUX, MRCY, CVX, ADP, EFAV, XLNX, VRTX, INTC, PEG, MCD, NVS, PEP, PFS, AZN, CRM, T, TRMB, TGT, STT, SYY, CSCO, DOW, OLLI, DD, ARES, EXAS, NEE, BRK.B, HSIC, TFC, ILMN, JCI, WST, CARR, KMB, YUM, SHY, WHR, ROKU, GD, CB, ACN, AFL, AKAM, BAC, C, CVA, D, ETN, ENB, TSM, HPQ, IBM, IPG, ISRG, RSG, ROP, SO, TRV, SWK,
- Sold Out: INGN, MET, BCE, MDT, PLUG, DGX, UN, WBA,
For the details of BEACON INVESTMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beacon+investment+advisory+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BEACON INVESTMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, INC.
- PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 1,160,354 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.74%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 476,625 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.44%
- DexCom Inc (DXCM) - 212,721 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
- BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 799,088 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.85%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 203,918 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.32. The stock is now traded at around $91.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 37,593 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.38. The stock is now traded at around $577.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,204 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.6 and $251.6, with an estimated average price of $224.66. The stock is now traded at around $248.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,819 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.47 and $55.87, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $58.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,594 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC)
Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.32 and $39.8, with an estimated average price of $28.77. The stock is now traded at around $34.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,556 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)
Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $195.49. The stock is now traded at around $259.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,297 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.12%. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 635,554 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 109.11%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3322.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,974 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 30.85%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $390.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 25,469 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 26.46%. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $74.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 100,865 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 106.28%. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43. The stock is now traded at around $2092.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,543 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 147.72%. The purchase prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.23. The stock is now traded at around $169.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,072 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Inogen Inc (INGN)
Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Inogen Inc. The sale prices were between $27.19 and $44.68, with an estimated average price of $34.62.Sold Out: MetLife Inc (MET)
Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $48.67, with an estimated average price of $43.43.Sold Out: BCE Inc (BCE)
Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in BCE Inc. The sale prices were between $40.22 and $45.95, with an estimated average price of $42.8.Sold Out: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)
Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $14 and $36.14, with an estimated average price of $22.78.Sold Out: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)
Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $113.87 and $128.05, with an estimated average price of $122.05.Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)
Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.
