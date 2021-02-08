Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys ProShares Short S&P500, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, ONEOK Inc, Sells D.R. Horton Inc, Workday Inc, Clorox Co

Investment company Wakefield Asset Management LLLP (Current Portfolio) buys ProShares Short S&P500, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, ONEOK Inc, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Medical Properties Trust Inc, sells D.R. Horton Inc, Workday Inc, Clorox Co, eBay Inc, Prologis Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP. As of 2020Q4, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owns 154 stocks with a total value of $229 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 132,837 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.11% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 281,317 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.12% BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 122,747 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96% Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 114,298 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.78% CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 100,452 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $17.97 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $19.06. The stock is now traded at around $17.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 238,479 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98. The stock is now traded at around $143.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 24,003 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.53 and $41.75, with an estimated average price of $33.75. The stock is now traded at around $43.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 68,997 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $46.24 and $51.87, with an estimated average price of $49.46. The stock is now traded at around $53.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 50,427 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP initiated holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.19 and $21.79, with an estimated average price of $19.51. The stock is now traded at around $22.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 115,780 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP initiated holding in CNH Industrial NV. The purchase prices were between $7.75 and $12.95, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $14.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 194,870 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 65.66%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $171.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 11,094 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $64.95 and $78.82, with an estimated average price of $72.85.

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $205.48 and $257.71, with an estimated average price of $224.75.

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $194.91 and $221.17, with an estimated average price of $206.85.

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $46.54 and $57.59, with an estimated average price of $51.03.

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $96.19 and $108.29, with an estimated average price of $101.07.

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $87.11 and $101.38, with an estimated average price of $94.62.