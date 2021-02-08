Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys ProShares Short S&P500, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, ONEOK Inc, Sells D.R. Horton Inc, Workday Inc, Clorox Co

Investment company Wakefield Asset Management LLLP (Current Portfolio) buys ProShares Short S&P500, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, ONEOK Inc, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Medical Properties Trust Inc, sells D.R. Horton Inc, Workday Inc, Clorox Co, eBay Inc, Prologis Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP. As of 2020Q4, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owns 154 stocks with a total value of $229 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SH, IWD, OKE, ADM, MPW, CNHI, CCK, HBAN, TXT, PKI, LULU, LB, NTAP, EOG, MTDR, SLV, MC, CADE, SRI, FBNC, MMSI, TRTX, AVNS, LMAT, THC, EBS, WHD, AXL, MBIN, GTY, IRWD, FITB, PKG, WHR, IP, SNA, LUMN, BBY,
- Added Positions: GLD, VMBS, VOO, WIW, IEFA, AMLP, VCF, EIM, CVX, VTWO, MAV, FMN, AFB, KTF, VFL, MUS, VMM, BAC, C, MUB, WFC, NUW, NUV, MYF, MUI, NMI, KSM, NIM, MZA, WMB, WU, TROW, MRK, SCHH, USHY, IPG,
- Reduced Positions: WIA, DVA, CMA, QQQ, EFG, VICI, EFV, GLPI, SCHE, VRTS, NVDA, ATVI, PG, DT, BKI, MKTX, ABBV, FMC, DG, UPS, FIZZ, BAH, EXR, DGX, NLOK, DTE, ALL, ESI, FTNT, BMY, SLB, PFSI, FORM, EWC, DVN, IWM, BKU, AVGO, EWY, BIG, SPSC, GRMN, MTH, PATK, SNPS, TXN, AMP, VVV, LOW, AAPL, CRMT,
- Sold Out: DHI, WDAY, CLX, EBAY, PLD, PGR, LMT, SRE, AZO, HRB, PFF, AKAM, MINT, CXO, ET, PLMR, ECPG, WSC, ENSG, PRAA, SPG, SPXC, CHMI, CHRS, AMPH, VGR, TVTY, PSTG, CNX, LMNX, OPI, HMSY, MSFT, INT, AMCR, AMZN, CVS, XLK,
For the details of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wakefield+asset+management+lllp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 132,837 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.11%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 281,317 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.12%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 122,747 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
- Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 114,298 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.78%
- CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 100,452 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%
Wakefield Asset Management LLLP initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $17.97 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $19.06. The stock is now traded at around $17.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 238,479 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Wakefield Asset Management LLLP initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98. The stock is now traded at around $143.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 24,003 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ONEOK Inc (OKE)
Wakefield Asset Management LLLP initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.53 and $41.75, with an estimated average price of $33.75. The stock is now traded at around $43.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 68,997 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)
Wakefield Asset Management LLLP initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $46.24 and $51.87, with an estimated average price of $49.46. The stock is now traded at around $53.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 50,427 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)
Wakefield Asset Management LLLP initiated holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.19 and $21.79, with an estimated average price of $19.51. The stock is now traded at around $22.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 115,780 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CNH Industrial NV (CNHI)
Wakefield Asset Management LLLP initiated holding in CNH Industrial NV. The purchase prices were between $7.75 and $12.95, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $14.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 194,870 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)
Wakefield Asset Management LLLP added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 65.66%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $171.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 11,094 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Wakefield Asset Management LLLP sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $64.95 and $78.82, with an estimated average price of $72.85.Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Wakefield Asset Management LLLP sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $205.48 and $257.71, with an estimated average price of $224.75.Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)
Wakefield Asset Management LLLP sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $194.91 and $221.17, with an estimated average price of $206.85.Sold Out: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Wakefield Asset Management LLLP sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $46.54 and $57.59, with an estimated average price of $51.03.Sold Out: Prologis Inc (PLD)
Wakefield Asset Management LLLP sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $96.19 and $108.29, with an estimated average price of $101.07.Sold Out: Progressive Corp (PGR)
Wakefield Asset Management LLLP sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $87.11 and $101.38, with an estimated average price of $94.62.
Here is the complete portfolio of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP. Also check out:
1. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wakefield Asset Management LLLP keeps buying