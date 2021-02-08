Fox Run Management, L.l.c. Buys SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, Athene Holding, DXC Technology Co, Sells Kohl's Corp, Bank of America Corp, Iron Mountain Inc

Investment company Fox Run Management, L.l.c. (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, Athene Holding, DXC Technology Co, Walmart Inc, Dropbox Inc, sells Kohl's Corp, Bank of America Corp, Iron Mountain Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Cummins Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fox Run Management, L.l.c.. As of 2020Q4, Fox Run Management, L.l.c. owns 182 stocks with a total value of $50 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XLF, ATH, DXC, WMT, DBX, LKQ, BKI, CHKP, BPOP, ORCL, SNV, CDW, GMED, GIS, DIN, SNAP, CLGX, PLNT, TXG, OXY, TW, STX, VAC, BAH, PRGO, EVRG, DHI, ENV, CAG, NYT, SIX, AAP, GSK, WRB, GWRE, GDDY, XOM, SLG, GDOT, OSTK, ELY, CSX, DEO, HRC, MDLZ, LB, TREX, CNO, AEP, NRG, WY, TNET, BABA, LMNX, MMSI, ACIW, BHC, CE, DECK, FDX, WPM, FAF, VCYT, VALE, ETR, JBL, ALSN, BOOT, TRU, MNST, NCR, SKY, NOMD, CNC, CNNE, LIVN, MT, TJX, OKTA, PINS, AKAM, DHR, WBA, HXL, KLIC, JKS, ALKS, AN, GLPI, PRSP, CF, FCN, HLF, BE, EQC, MOS, TRIP, ROKU, BDX, CSCO, OHI, CVNA, LEVI, A, PAYX, RS, RMD, CR, HMSY, EHC, RNR, DOCU, INSP, CMD, STZ, OFC, ITT, JKHY, NVAX, PHG, TCF, TWTR, EDIT, ESTC, BRKR, NTGR, OMC, CVI, HPP, SEAS, LBRDK, SONO, STAY, TRTX, HPE, VRT, TDS, GLUU, SABR, ATI, MUR, PBCT, PGRE, DVN, CADE, TGNA, TGI, DB, GE, TCS, MRO, MGI, BB, GOGO, SRNE, SLDB, AFMD, SM, AVXL,

Added Positions: HRB, ALLY, SCI, AMAT, HAL,

Reduced Positions: SYF, IYR, THC, TPR, NUAN, WMB, LPX, ARMK, CPRI, INMD, ADNT, RTX, USB, APA, FIS, G, FBP,

Sold Out: KSS, BAC, IRM, PM, CMI, ITW, ARE, AES, DRE, SWK, FNF, FE, TSM, USFD, FL, LVS, BG, EDU, RSG, SPR, ALXN, AAN, MCD, HON, VZ, VVV, O, ALLE, NVRO, RRR, RAMP, PG, GPS, NLOK, TPH, BEN, DAL, HZNP, ITCI, NGVT, SE, LNC, NBIX, EBS, ATUS, GNTX, NKE, HWM, NIO, DT, EXEL, RDN, EBAY, LHX, ARW, DTE, PH, LRN, RGEN, FND, TME, V, GRPN, AXTA, ELAN, BSX, GRMN, CAR, BAP, RCL, ZEN, IT, SNE, TMHC, IPG, RL, RY, ADI, BIG, STM, SSNC, FR, ICE, QCOM, CROX, BP, ELS, TER, MA, AOS, AVT, CBRE, CCL, REGN, SXT, ZTO, EGHT, ENTG, NUE, URBN, IPHI, HIG, MRVL, NSC, STLD, KMI, FEYE, UTHR, ACMR, ALC, OUT, NYCB, SUM, INFY, HBI, SBH, NRZ, GRWG, ANF, NLY, JBLU, SBRA, CIM, TEVA, PBF, CXW, GT, SIRI, RWT, FLDM, WBT,

SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 43,400 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) - 8,000 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.43% Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) - 14,625 shares, 1.27% of the total portfolio. New Position H&R Block Inc (HRB) - 36,927 shares, 1.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 200.73% Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 15,123 shares, 1.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.71%

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $31.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 43,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $30.8 and $46.84, with an estimated average price of $39.66. The stock is now traded at around $45.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 14,625 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in DXC Technology Co. The purchase prices were between $17.64 and $25.75, with an estimated average price of $21.38. The stock is now traded at around $25.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 20,627 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $145.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 3,517 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Dropbox Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.97 and $24.87, with an estimated average price of $20.38. The stock is now traded at around $24.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 22,207 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in LKQ Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.51 and $37.25, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $38.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 13,279 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in H&R Block Inc by 200.73%. The purchase prices were between $15.16 and $19.18, with an estimated average price of $17.28. The stock is now traded at around $19.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 36,927 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Ally Financial Inc by 76.71%. The purchase prices were between $26.49 and $35.66, with an estimated average price of $30.33. The stock is now traded at around $41.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 15,123 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $19.37 and $41.33, with an estimated average price of $29.24.

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.85.

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.91.

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The sale prices were between $25.49 and $30.38, with an estimated average price of $27.76.

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $210.34 and $236.55, with an estimated average price of $224.84.

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $191.85 and $217.54, with an estimated average price of $204.56.