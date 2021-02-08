Blackhill Capital Inc Buys Elanco Animal Health Inc, Viatris Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Philip Morris International Inc, IDEXX Laboratories Inc

Morristown, NJ, based Investment company Blackhill Capital Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Elanco Animal Health Inc, Viatris Inc, Facebook Inc, sells Philip Morris International Inc, IDEXX Laboratories Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blackhill Capital Inc. As of 2020Q4, Blackhill Capital Inc owns 57 stocks with a total value of $829 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VTRS, FB,

VTRS, FB, Added Positions: MRK, ELAN, AMZN, GOOGL,

MRK, ELAN, AMZN, GOOGL, Reduced Positions: LLY, PM, ZBH, IDXX, AVNS,

Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM) - 4,015,130 shares, 49.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22% Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 241,566 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 274,500 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 322,830 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 189,300 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio.

Blackhill Capital Inc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 49,052 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blackhill Capital Inc initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $266.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 31 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blackhill Capital Inc added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 32.88%. The purchase prices were between $27.7 and $33.79, with an estimated average price of $30.56. The stock is now traded at around $28.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 431,171 shares as of 2020-12-31.