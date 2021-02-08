>
Lido Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Tesla Inc, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF

February 08, 2021 | About: IVW +0.48% SPY +0.72% BSCM +0% IJK +1.34% MPLX +1.61% AMGN +0.53% XLB +0.83% BSV +0% VGSH -0.03% ROKU -1.2% BOND -0.04%

Investment company Lido Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, sells Tesla Inc, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, Dollar General Corp, Honeywell International Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lido Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Lido Advisors, LLC owns 658 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Lido Advisors, LLC
  1. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 12,267,184 shares, 9.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.23%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,645,118 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
  3. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 578,581 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.96%
  4. BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 1,682,992 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 255.24%
  5. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) - 842,735 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.94%
New Purchase: SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Lido Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $68.65. The stock is now traded at around $74.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 188,880 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Lido Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.37 and $82.8, with an estimated average price of $82.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 123,489 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Lido Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.6 and $62.06, with an estimated average price of $61.97. The stock is now traded at around $61.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 161,430 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Lido Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $200 and $360.56, with an estimated average price of $263.31. The stock is now traded at around $434.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 27,375 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)

Lido Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.79 and $113.11, with an estimated average price of $111.83. The stock is now traded at around $112.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 64,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)

Lido Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.74 and $141.84, with an estimated average price of $132.68. The stock is now traded at around $146.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 50,636 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Lido Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 255.24%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 1,682,992 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Lido Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 40.96%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $390.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 578,581 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)

Lido Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.23%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $21.82. The stock is now traded at around $21.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 12,267,184 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Lido Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 271.73%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $78.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 147,268 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: MPLX LP (MPLX)

Lido Advisors, LLC added to a holding in MPLX LP by 309.45%. The purchase prices were between $15.56 and $23.6, with an estimated average price of $19.8. The stock is now traded at around $23.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 310,544 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Lido Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 247.68%. The purchase prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $230.16. The stock is now traded at around $237.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 29,786 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK)

Lido Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)

Lido Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $96.74, with an estimated average price of $87.91.

Sold Out: Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Lido Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of Montreal. The sale prices were between $58.13 and $76.94, with an estimated average price of $68.61.

Sold Out: ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (UCO)

Lido Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil. The sale prices were between $22.68 and $37.4, with an estimated average price of $30.38.

Sold Out: Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR)

Lido Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $11.26 and $14.73, with an estimated average price of $12.99.

Sold Out: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Lido Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $21.31 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $21.79.



