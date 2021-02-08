Lido Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Tesla Inc, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF

Investment company Lido Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, sells Tesla Inc, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, Dollar General Corp, Honeywell International Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lido Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Lido Advisors, LLC owns 658 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XLB, BSV, VGSH, ROKU, BOND, JBHT, STIP, AKAM, IWR, NET, CRNC, WYNN, JETS, RCL, PLTR, GPK, DDOG, AES, EFG, XLE, BIDU, BC, CAH, BEN, OMC, PPG, SNA, STT, VLO, WHR, SRC, VRNS, FVRR, IXN, BDX, HUM, SJM, MPW, MCHP, RS, CEF, VERI, ARKK, DLS, EWL, EWS, DHI, EWBC, ENTG, FCX, LVS, MCO, BKNG, TDS, STWD, PHYS, ZG, SYF, BST, LITE, AIO, BIGC, BLOK, IXJ, KBWB, RYT, SHM, SLQD, SUB, PLD, SRPT, ALXN, ADS, ARCC, AZPN, AZN, ADSK, AVY, CBRE, CDNS, CNI, CE, LUMN, CERN, CRL, CI, CMA, CAG, DCI, DD, EOG, EMR, EL, HIG, HOLX, IP, IPG, JLL, K, KSS, MMP, MAR, MRVL, MCY, MET, MS, VTRS, NTAP, JWN, ORLY, ON, OKE, OMI, PH, RF, ROK, STX, SU, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TEF, TRMB, UBS, UL, UBSI, EVRG, WGO, XRX, ZBRA, BMA, CSQ, LGI, OC, AER, BTZ, BR, TEL, CIM, MSCI, CELH, FTNT, VRSK, BBN, KMI, SUN, WES, FOXF, W02A, CZR, KEYS, AXTA, THW, HPE, TPIC, OKTA, CVNA, BTAI, SPOT, XERS, STNE, LEVI, PTON, SI, AOA, BWX, CMF, DXJ, EXI, FNDX, IXG, IXP, MOAT, OIH, RSP, RXI, SCHG, SCHV, SGDM, SPHD, VOT, VTEB, XLU, GSS, NXE, PAVM, CRON,

IVW, SPY, BSCM, MSFT, IJK, AMZN, MPLX, AMGN, SE, IYW, IJT, IJS, GOOGL, JPM, QCOM, UNH, CHTR, IJJ, FB, NOW, KMB, WMT, IWF, QQQ, ADI, NKE, VZ, FTEC, ABT, HD, FHLC, VTV, XLF, AMD, CRM, V, ABBV, VIG, CSCO, PEP, TXN, DIS, VIPS, ARKG, FDIS, IWB, QUAL, VTI, XLY, XOM, INTU, ORCL, PFE, GOOG, SIZE, USMV, XLK, ADBE, BRK.B, CVX, CTXS, DPZ, GS, IBM, ITW, INTC, LOW, MCK, NSC, TSM, USB, UNP, MA, BX, CDW, IWD, PGX, VLUE, XLC, BA, SCHW, KO, MMC, MDT, NFLX, PG, TJX, WBA, WFC, BKT, EGF, BABA, SHOP, PYPL, UBER, MDY, MTUM, ACN, BAC, CIEN, CMCSA, LLY, MTZ, MCD, LUV, SYNA, DFS, MIXT, CRWD, IWP, IWS, SLV, VOO, VWO, T, TFC, BMY, CL, COST, CMI, DHR, GE, GSK, MNST, KLAC, LMT, MKC, MTD, MU, NVDA, PEI, RIGL, SHW, SWKS, SBUX, ZBH, CMG, PAI, DUC, NVG, TMUS, DAL, LYB, NXPI, ZNGA, RH, NCLH, BPY, TTD, DOW, ZM, LMPX, GLD, IJR, ITOT, IWM, IWO, IYF, LQD, MUB, PRF, SCHA, SCHB, SCHE, SDY, VBR, VEA, VEU, VUG, XLI, XLP, ASML, APD, AMT, AMP, AMAT, AN, AZO, AVB, BBY, CBLAQ, CSX, CPT, CHD, DECK, DXCM, DEO, ECL, EW, FNF, GGAL, HDB, IDXX, MTG, SPGI, MAA, NOC, OSTK, PCG, LIN, PSA, RSG, SLG, SYK, UAL, VRTX, ANTM, WSM, YUM, EBAY, ET, EVM, VTA, UIHC, DISCK, GBDC, BAH, FRC, SPLK, PSX, HTA, ZTS, TRU, SQ, OMP, AMLP, DIA, GDX, GOVT, IEI, IEMG, INDA, ITM, IWN, IYR, RPG, SCHF, SCHM, SCHX, SHV, SMH, SPLV, SPXS, TIP, USO, VCR, VHT, VMBS, VPU, VV, XBI, Reduced Positions: TSLA, XLV, IVE, DG, BSCL, HON, SHY, GILD, AXP, IVV, PM, EXPI, F, EMB, NEE, BEEM, JPST, DLR, ATUS, MDLZ, LRCX, AGNC, AGG, EFA, VO, VYM, JNJ, SPG, APTS, FIS, ED, ESS, TMO, UPS, DOCU, JMIA, BIL, IGSB, HYG, NEAR, SPTS, VB, VCSH, VGK, VNQ, ATVI, AME, CM, CAT, DUK, ETN, EPD, FDX, HSIC, ILMN, LOGI, RDS.A, TDY, TNC, WST, LULU, PFSI, ANET, ETSY, TWLO, MWK, EEM, GSLC, IBB, MGK, ONEQ, PFF, SCHD, USRT, VOE, MMM, CB, A, NLY, AON, BPT, BLK, SAM, BSX, CLX, GLW, CCI, DTE, EMN, FITB, GIS, LHX, WELL, HST, ICE, NVS, PNC, PPL, RNWK, O, REGN, ROST, SRE, TGT, TER, TRI, TSN, RTX, WMB, CROX, JQC, FSLR, BGY, MELI, LOCO, APO, FPF, VEEV, AAL, APLE, HLI, COUP, MBIO, PRVB, CTVA, BRMK, AOR, BNDX, DVY, FDN, HDV, IEFA, IGV, IJH, IYH, KIE, MBB, MDIV, MINT, PHB, PSK, PZA, TDIV, VCIT, VDC, VFH, VIS, VNLA, XAR,

For the details of Lido Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lido+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 12,267,184 shares, 9.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.23% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,645,118 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 578,581 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.96% BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 1,682,992 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 255.24% Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) - 842,735 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.94%

Lido Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $68.65. The stock is now traded at around $74.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 188,880 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lido Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.37 and $82.8, with an estimated average price of $82.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 123,489 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lido Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.6 and $62.06, with an estimated average price of $61.97. The stock is now traded at around $61.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 161,430 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lido Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $200 and $360.56, with an estimated average price of $263.31. The stock is now traded at around $434.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 27,375 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lido Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.79 and $113.11, with an estimated average price of $111.83. The stock is now traded at around $112.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 64,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lido Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.74 and $141.84, with an estimated average price of $132.68. The stock is now traded at around $146.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 50,636 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lido Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 255.24%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 1,682,992 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lido Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 40.96%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $390.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 578,581 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lido Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.23%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $21.82. The stock is now traded at around $21.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 12,267,184 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lido Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 271.73%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $78.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 147,268 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lido Advisors, LLC added to a holding in MPLX LP by 309.45%. The purchase prices were between $15.56 and $23.6, with an estimated average price of $19.8. The stock is now traded at around $23.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 310,544 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lido Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 247.68%. The purchase prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $230.16. The stock is now traded at around $237.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 29,786 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lido Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

Lido Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $96.74, with an estimated average price of $87.91.

Lido Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of Montreal. The sale prices were between $58.13 and $76.94, with an estimated average price of $68.61.

Lido Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil. The sale prices were between $22.68 and $37.4, with an estimated average price of $30.38.

Lido Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $11.26 and $14.73, with an estimated average price of $12.99.

Lido Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $21.31 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $21.79.