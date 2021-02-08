Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc Buys Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Insight Enterprises Inc, Sells Herman Miller Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Mueller Water Products,

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Insight Enterprises Inc, sells Herman Miller Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Mueller Water Products, during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. As of 2020Q4, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc owns 46 stocks with a total value of $421 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: WAB, WTM, MTB, NTRS, NSIT, FMC, ZBH, HXL, DVA,

WAB, WTM, MTB, NTRS, NSIT, FMC, ZBH, HXL, DVA, Reduced Positions: MLHR, VAR, MWA, MHK, LH, ARW, SON, ETN, LEG, SJM, DOOR, TSCO, ORLY, CHRW, CASY, PGR, CLX, Y, CBSH, NSC, RPM, IEX, TRMB, WRB, WERN, WSM, ATR, HRL, NOV, STE, DVN, EOG,

M&T Bank Corp (MTB) - 164,691 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.77% Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) - 147,336 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.58% DaVita Inc (DVA) - 169,437 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.10% Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) - 435,359 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2% White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) - 17,688 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.83%

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc added to a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp by 79.43%. The purchase prices were between $56.17 and $76.51, with an estimated average price of $68.51. The stock is now traded at around $82.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 129,585 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc added to a holding in Insight Enterprises Inc by 23.15%. The purchase prices were between $53.35 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $67.53. The stock is now traded at around $84.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 111,485 shares as of 2020-12-31.