Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Caterpillar Inc, Citigroup Inc, CVS Health Corp, Sells CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

February 08, 2021 | About: CSCO +1.79% INTC +1.68% AMT -0.09% CAT +2.31% CVS +1.11% TSLA +1.31% C +1.71% PNFP +2% ETN -1.41%

Investment company Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Caterpillar Inc, Citigroup Inc, CVS Health Corp, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Tesla Inc, sells CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC owns 66 stocks with a total value of $161 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/landmark+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC
  1. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 343,197 shares, 10.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.78%
  2. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 165,078 shares, 8.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.03%
  3. U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 271,710 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 255,196 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.07%
  5. FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR) - 333,354 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.18%
New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $169.94. The stock is now traded at around $197.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,177 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $863.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 303 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)

Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $50.95. The stock is now traded at around $63.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,523 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP)

Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.55 and $65.51, with an estimated average price of $51.8. The stock is now traded at around $74.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,537 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $102.31 and $123.25, with an estimated average price of $113.21. The stock is now traded at around $120.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 21.54%. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.13. The stock is now traded at around $48.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,914 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 25.08%. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78. The stock is now traded at around $59.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,427 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 20.22%. The purchase prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.32. The stock is now traded at around $232.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,617 shares as of 2020-12-31.



