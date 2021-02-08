Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells BTC iShares Gold Trust, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

Needham, MA, based Investment company Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF, sells BTC iShares Gold Trust, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, OwShares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC owns 289 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FDIS, VXF, SRVR, GNR, ARKW, PLTR, SPTL, OMC, ACWX, XSW, PAYC, UL, CHD, EBND, CNI, ARKG, RXI, INTU, YUM, TSLA, AIA, GOVT, QUAL, IUSB, BNDX, VB, and others.

Added Positions: IJT, BND, VOO, TOTL, SRLN, AMT, MTUM, VT, ARKK, PGR, MGC, GSLC, DGRW, TJX, MILN, TMO, VUG, XLY, DIS, LTPZ, PYPL, IVW, MA, XLK, GBF, ACN, XLP, PFF, ADP, UNP, SR, XLF, XLV, XLB, CRM, RTX, XLC, DE, BDX, GOOG, AGG, APD, IEF, BAC, BSV, AMGN, WMT, ADBE, IBB, ECL, IWD, IWB, PBW, ORCL, LLY, LMT, MGK, ALL, IGSB, VV, QQQ, DEO, UPS, NKE, BCE, FAST, PSLV, NOBL, and others.

Reduced Positions: IAU, USMV, SPTS, VNQ, IVV, OUSA, SHY, BSCM, AMZN, HON, AAPL, BSCL, PHYS, GOOGL, IJH, DGRO, LOW, JNJ, V, MCD, PEP, EFA, BRK.B, FTEC, XLI, MDY, CHTR, FHLC, FDN, LQD, VGSH, ABT, MSFT, SPDW, KO, BSJL, SOXX, USIG, IGIB, BCSF, QCOM, XLU, MDLZ, XLRE, SLY, XOM, GVI, MRK, FB, EMLP, INTC, IBM, DVY, IWF, HDV, PG, DHR, IXN, SCHD, SPY, VTI, ABBV, BMY, NVO, MUNI, SCHB, SDY, TXN, MMM, BLK, BA, AVGO, CSCO, CMCSA, and others.

Sold Out: SHV, FIVG, BSCK, IVOO, VIOO, EWC, EWI, IOO, GLDM, LDUR, JBLU, DDOG, VO, TOK, TIP, IEMG, CWB, AGZ, GSY, FBND, SCHO, RDS.A, NOC, VNLA, BIIB, SHYG

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 135,828 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.91% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 326,890 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.47% Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 365,876 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.34% ISHARES TRUST (IJT) - 281,501 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.99% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 139,338 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89%

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.23 and $71.61, with an estimated average price of $66.35. The stock is now traded at around $77.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 120,123 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.35 and $168.32, with an estimated average price of $148.84. The stock is now traded at around $185.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 49,091 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate . The purchase prices were between $34.07 and $36.95, with an estimated average price of $35.5. The stock is now traded at around $37.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 185,751 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in SSgA SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.13 and $45.54, with an estimated average price of $40.76. The stock is now traded at around $48.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 138,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.65 and $151.97, with an estimated average price of $126.75. The stock is now traded at around $179.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 33,854 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.02. The stock is now traded at around $36.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 200,532 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 79.99%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $132.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 281,501 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1114.74%. The purchase prices were between $86.86 and $88.05, with an estimated average price of $87.44. The stock is now traded at around $87.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 138,152 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.91%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $359.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 135,828 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 86.47%. The purchase prices were between $49.07 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $49.32. The stock is now traded at around $49.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 459,606 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 1415.81%. The purchase prices were between $44.13 and $45.65, with an estimated average price of $44.98. The stock is now traded at around $45.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 224,871 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 193.78%. The purchase prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.32. The stock is now traded at around $232.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 60,117 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. The sale prices were between $28.34 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $31.31.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $127.47 and $156.17, with an estimated average price of $142.41.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF. The sale prices were between $132.29 and $169.31, with an estimated average price of $151.91.

Beaumont Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Italy ETF. The sale prices were between $22.62 and $29.77, with an estimated average price of $26.8.