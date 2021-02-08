Strategic Financial Services, Inc, Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Sells iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investm

Utica, NY, based Investment company Strategic Financial Services, Inc, (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Conmed Corp, ISHARES TRUST, sells iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , CSX Corp, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Financial Services, Inc,. As of 2020Q4, Strategic Financial Services, Inc, owns 128 stocks with a total value of $589 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI) - 799,782 shares, 15.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.67% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 881,835 shares, 12.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.54% BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 239,008 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.20% SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 1,508,454 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.93% Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 422,103 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.92%

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.94 and $88.81, with an estimated average price of $81.61. The stock is now traded at around $95.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 168,582 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.23 and $162.85, with an estimated average price of $153.43. The stock is now traded at around $175.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 62,424 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62. The stock is now traded at around $110.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,438 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, initiated holding in TravelCenters Of America Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.07 and $35.5, with an estimated average price of $29.63. The stock is now traded at around $32.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, initiated holding in NBT Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $32.84, with an estimated average price of $29.99. The stock is now traded at around $35.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,774 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $392.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 580 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, added to a holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 53.20%. The purchase prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $127.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 239,008 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, added to a holding in Conmed Corp by 133.27%. The purchase prices were between $77.7 and $112.82, with an estimated average price of $94.94. The stock is now traded at around $115.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,815 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, added to a holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc by 30.77%. The purchase prices were between $11.71 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $17.1. The stock is now traded at around $38.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.38.

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33.