Marathon Capital Management Buys Fidelity National Financial Inc, China Mobile, Open Lending Corp, Sells Enphase Energy Inc, Bank of America Corp, Wells Fargo

Hunt Valley, MD, based Investment company Marathon Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity National Financial Inc, China Mobile, Open Lending Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Conduent Inc, sells Enphase Energy Inc, Bank of America Corp, Wells Fargo, Hudson Technologies Inc, Roku Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marathon Capital Management. As of 2020Q4, Marathon Capital Management owns 157 stocks with a total value of $339 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FNF, CHL, LPRO, CNDT, LSXMA, CRNC, COP, EVA, MLM, MS, WORK, SYK, CC, OKE, OGI,

FNF, CHL, LPRO, CNDT, LSXMA, CRNC, COP, EVA, MLM, MS, WORK, SYK, CC, OKE, OGI, Added Positions: IBM, TBIO, AVID, QTRX, CVX, MPC, BLBD, BMY, EURN, ARAY, STOR, ARCC, PSX, ILMN, MU, ABBV, FRO, PFE, BK, GE, INTC, CMCSA, LLY, MRO, BIOL, TEVA,

IBM, TBIO, AVID, QTRX, CVX, MPC, BLBD, BMY, EURN, ARAY, STOR, ARCC, PSX, ILMN, MU, ABBV, FRO, PFE, BK, GE, INTC, CMCSA, LLY, MRO, BIOL, TEVA, Reduced Positions: TROW, ENPH, HDSN, NOK, GSK, TTI, ROKU, CYRX, ZYME, GRWG, AEG, MDC, KN, TPIC, LLNW, KRNT, BP, QCOM, ABB, TPC, ACA, BNS, GLW, CVA, AAPL, BBBY, MGY, PG, JNJ, MET, USB, WY, MSFT, PGNY, DOC, SLB, STX, TRGP, ALK, CVS, DWX, SBUX, STXS, AMZN, TMO, ABT, PYPL, OEG, PEP, KO, LMT, CTVA, HON, DFS, DUK, BRK.B, BCX, ENB, CINF, VZ, AMGN, HD, IBB, BMO, SAFM, AQMS,

TROW, ENPH, HDSN, NOK, GSK, TTI, ROKU, CYRX, ZYME, GRWG, AEG, MDC, KN, TPIC, LLNW, KRNT, BP, QCOM, ABB, TPC, ACA, BNS, GLW, CVA, AAPL, BBBY, MGY, PG, JNJ, MET, USB, WY, MSFT, PGNY, DOC, SLB, STX, TRGP, ALK, CVS, DWX, SBUX, STXS, AMZN, TMO, ABT, PYPL, OEG, PEP, KO, LMT, CTVA, HON, DFS, DUK, BRK.B, BCX, ENB, CINF, VZ, AMGN, HD, IBB, BMO, SAFM, AQMS, Sold Out: BACPL.PFD, WFCPL.PFD, FMX, HDGE, VTRS,

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 918,412 shares, 41.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15% Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 67,575 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.73% GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG) - 140,255 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.72% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 41,489 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09% TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) - 100,625 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.11%

Marathon Capital Management initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.29 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $39.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 120,810 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marathon Capital Management initiated holding in China Mobile Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.17 and $34.47, with an estimated average price of $30.89. The stock is now traded at around $27.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 93,485 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marathon Capital Management initiated holding in Open Lending Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $34.96, with an estimated average price of $29.11. The stock is now traded at around $41.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 64,875 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marathon Capital Management initiated holding in Conduent Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.25 and $5.44, with an estimated average price of $4.19. The stock is now traded at around $5.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 379,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marathon Capital Management initiated holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The purchase prices were between $34.04 and $43.47, with an estimated average price of $39.39. The stock is now traded at around $43.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marathon Capital Management initiated holding in Cerence Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.45 and $109.08, with an estimated average price of $74.95. The stock is now traded at around $120.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,210 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marathon Capital Management added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 62.48%. The purchase prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $120.89. The stock is now traded at around $123.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 39,458 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marathon Capital Management added to a holding in Translate Bio Inc by 110.47%. The purchase prices were between $12.83 and $27.56, with an estimated average price of $17.97. The stock is now traded at around $34.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 143,275 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marathon Capital Management added to a holding in Avid Technology Inc by 21.24%. The purchase prices were between $8.36 and $15.87, with an estimated average price of $11.24. The stock is now traded at around $23.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 246,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marathon Capital Management added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 21.38%. The purchase prices were between $27.5 and $43.83, with an estimated average price of $36.02. The stock is now traded at around $49.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 36,303 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marathon Capital Management added to a holding in STORE Capital Corp by 25.22%. The purchase prices were between $25.54 and $34, with an estimated average price of $30.42. The stock is now traded at around $32.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 31,775 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marathon Capital Management added to a holding in Accuray Inc by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $2.55 and $4.71, with an estimated average price of $3.69. The stock is now traded at around $5.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marathon Capital Management sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1456.99 and $1541.95, with an estimated average price of $1495.05.

Marathon Capital Management sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1348.76 and $1517.9, with an estimated average price of $1418.95.

Marathon Capital Management sold out a holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $53.5 and $78, with an estimated average price of $67.06.

Marathon Capital Management sold out a holding in AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF. The sale prices were between $3.02 and $4.46, with an estimated average price of $3.69.

Marathon Capital Management sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33.