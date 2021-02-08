Seizert Capital Partners, Llc Buys M&T Bank Corp, Albertsons Inc, LKQ Corp, Sells Sysco Corp, H&R Block Inc, Expedia Group Inc

Birmingham, MI, based Investment company Seizert Capital Partners, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys M&T Bank Corp, Albertsons Inc, LKQ Corp, ITT Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Sysco Corp, H&R Block Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Discover Financial Services, Cummins Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Seizert Capital Partners, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Seizert Capital Partners, Llc owns 185 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MTB, ACI, LKQ, ITT, EA, MED, HTH, SEM, THFF, MCY, CPF, XPEL, ITIC, VOO, PCSB, HMTV, MHH, AMEH, ISDR, ODC, ACU, CPSI, FONR, HOFT, SXI, IESC, HFBL, NTUS, FORR, ADP, IWD,
- Added Positions: REGN, MKL, ZION, RHI, FCN, NOC, SCPL, GDOT, CHKP, CR, THS, MTH, ASGN, AMGN, CENTA, HNI, PRFT, MSGS, EVTC, MSGE, LSTR, SWM, FSS, FLIR, KMDA, BSV, IMXI, PVBC, MIXT, BMY, MAN, PBH, MLR, UTMD, AMOT, VGSH,
- Reduced Positions: EXPE, BRK.B, DFS, TT, CMI, AAPL, FWONK, LBRDA, JPM, ORCL, GOOGL, FFIV, LRCX, LSXMK, LBRDK, DLB, DISCK, CTSH, MCK, NTAP, AYI, COF, BIIB, SWKS, MSFT, JNJ, WMT, LEA, WDC, CSCO, INTC, MO, DGX, BAC, CVS, ANET, ANTM, UHS, AXP, VZ, MSM, EBAY, TKR, GS, RBC, GHC, MMM, UTHR, JAZZ, CRUS, HHC, WSBF, CW, INBK, BSRR, PACW, WFC, THRM, AMCX, EBSB, PGTI, ECHO, TTEC, EME, EPC, FIX, FBC, CBMB, CSGS, EGOV, NUS, OZK, BKNG, CRTO, CMPR, IROQ, LSXMA, ICHR, SBT, HMST, VCSH, AIT, FFNW, ZUMZ, WNEB, WAFD, SANM, MYE, MEI, MRK, MGIC, ISBC, CAH, IBCP, MLHR, HSTM, EGBN,
- Sold Out: SYY, HRB, FB, LLY, JCOM, XRX, LAD, GLIBA, MATW, TGNA, JHG, PLXS, ASB, TBI, FHB, BWB, NYCB, SFM, GILD, TNET, EIGI, BSCK, CPRX, UNH, PCOM, APEI, RGP, ARA, OBCI, KBAL, HBIO, CLS,
- Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) - 1,449,490 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.87%
- Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 1,392,728 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.46%
- Discovery Inc (DISCK) - 2,146,575 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.13%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 431,619 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.52%
- Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) - 416,941 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.9%
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $93.53 and $128.14, with an estimated average price of $114.22. The stock is now traded at around $142.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 166,843 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Albertsons Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.74 and $17.58, with an estimated average price of $15.19. The stock is now traded at around $16.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 1,202,041 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: LKQ Corp (LKQ)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in LKQ Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.51 and $37.25, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $38.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 405,821 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ITT Inc (ITT)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in ITT Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.96 and $78.61, with an estimated average price of $70.06. The stock is now traded at around $79.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 110,048 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.84 and $143.6, with an estimated average price of $128.86. The stock is now traded at around $142.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 44,189 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Medifast Inc (MED)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Medifast Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.49 and $206.89, with an estimated average price of $176.9. The stock is now traded at around $257.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,391 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 35.97%. The purchase prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $539.35. The stock is now traded at around $494.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 48,586 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Markel Corp (MKL)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Markel Corp by 64.01%. The purchase prices were between $932.8 and $1068.74, with an estimated average price of $997.31. The stock is now traded at around $1090.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 14,331 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Zions Bancorp NA (ZION)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Zions Bancorp NA by 35.01%. The purchase prices were between $29.85 and $44.02, with an estimated average price of $37.1. The stock is now traded at around $48.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 365,890 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: FTI Consulting Inc (FCN)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in FTI Consulting Inc by 195.44%. The purchase prices were between $97.01 and $114.75, with an estimated average price of $107.69. The stock is now traded at around $105.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,728 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Green Dot Corp (GDOT)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Green Dot Corp by 149.09%. The purchase prices were between $52.19 and $64.6, with an estimated average price of $56.87. The stock is now traded at around $55.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 31,024 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SciPlay Corp (SCPL)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in SciPlay Corp by 136.30%. The purchase prices were between $12 and $18.03, with an estimated average price of $14.5. The stock is now traded at around $18.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 141,240 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $54.79 and $78.12, with an estimated average price of $68.86.Sold Out: H&R Block Inc (HRB)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in H&R Block Inc. The sale prices were between $15.16 and $19.18, with an estimated average price of $17.28.Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26.Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $130.46 and $172.63, with an estimated average price of $149.39.Sold Out: J2 Global Inc (JCOM)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in J2 Global Inc. The sale prices were between $67.45 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $83.45.Sold Out: Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Xerox Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $17.23 and $23.76, with an estimated average price of $21.19.
