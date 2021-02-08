>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc Buys BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Cheniere Energy Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Sells International Business Machines Corp, AT&T Inc, ConocoPhillips

February 08, 2021 | About: EWJ +1.79% LNG +1.11% DD -0.11% NEM +1.89% SCCO -0.32% ITW +1.01%

Greensboro, NC, based Investment company Mcmillion Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Cheniere Energy Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Newmont Corp, Southern Copper Corp, sells International Business Machines Corp, AT&T Inc, ConocoPhillips, MetLife Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc owns 303 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MCMILLION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mcmillion+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MCMILLION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 38,490 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,054 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,644 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
  4. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 19,912 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 17,605 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.91 and $67.56, with an estimated average price of $62.68. The stock is now traded at around $70.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 33,875 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.33 and $61.42, with an estimated average price of $53.75. The stock is now traded at around $67.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 29,830 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $62.69. The stock is now traded at around $75.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 24,797 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.87 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $61.6. The stock is now traded at around $60.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 25,870 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Southern Copper Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.61 and $65.82, with an estimated average price of $55.69. The stock is now traded at around $71.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 22,820 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $191.85 and $217.54, with an estimated average price of $204.56. The stock is now traded at around $204.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 7,140 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of MCMILLION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. MCMILLION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MCMILLION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MCMILLION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MCMILLION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)