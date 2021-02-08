Mcmillion Capital Management Inc Buys BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Cheniere Energy Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Sells International Business Machines Corp, AT&T Inc, ConocoPhillips

Greensboro, NC, based Investment company Mcmillion Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Cheniere Energy Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Newmont Corp, Southern Copper Corp, sells International Business Machines Corp, AT&T Inc, ConocoPhillips, MetLife Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc owns 303 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EWJ, LNG, DD, NEM, SCCO, ITW, LIN, IJR, XLF, DUK, KRE, DIA, VTRS, KMB, LNC, PG, VUG, AMZN, XLK, GIS, GPC, IVW, UNIT, NFLX, MPLX, XLE, MTUM, LADR, BAC, MMM, CL, IJH, UFI, PEP, CSX, UDR, XYL, IRM, FB, BND, ADI, PYPL, AKAM, VTI, EQR, BDX, RF, AMP, WU, MMP, V, WPC, NWN, XLY, SWKS, IVE, WMT, AGG, IWV, MO, BNS, PRU, SPAB, ALL, CB, BHP, IWF, SLB, DTE, SFST, DELL, THO, ITT, EFG, EFV, AVGO, KR, XBI, DOV, APA, QUAL, VEA, CREE, C, TRV, RDS.A, EPD, OXY, DHC, STT, CLX, FTV, SIMO, VVV, ASH, TIP, MRO, HON, USB, CWB, XLV, LH, IYR, XLP, EPP, BA, VB, VV, DOW, MDY, CTVA, PAA, IWM, XAR, FCX, SYY, SKYY, FNB, VOT, USMV, VTV, IWC, MLM, PXD, CWI, ENB, VEU, IWO, QCOM, HYG, XLI, SOXX, VMW, MBB, FLIR, KTOS, LQD, MS, GOOG, AMGN, AMAT, WB, NEA, WMB, SCZ, IAI, SPH, EMB, ON, SCHW, EFA, DIS, ULTA, MNST, MUA, UA, FVE, UPS, VTR, AAP, HBNC, NTNX, SHY, F, BP, BRK.B, ADBE, VCSH, VCIT, GOOGL, CMCSA, CHX, PEAK, ARCC, GTXMQ, REZI, SCHO, HBI, ALC, UBER, GM, PPL, FIS, FLOT, MPC, VBR, ALXN, BMRN, APTV, GOVT, SPLK, ANGL, CODI, MOAT, PANW, WRE, IEFA, NVDA, IGSB, CMI, GWW, ABBV, IEMG, ZTS, PGF, BNDX, XLB, IYZ, ECL, INO, CRM, TMO, IP, RPG, TXN, GILD, TSI, PCY, INFO, TLT, IJK, BABA, BUD, CHRW, PM, EQIX, RWR, UNH, XLU, CC, BIDU, UCBI, GSK, BIL,

ORCL, Reduced Positions: IBM, T, COP, MET, XOM, BSV, AAPL, CVX, TFC, IVV, CSCO, LEN, KO, PBI, NEE, VYM, OTIS, KEY, PGZ, SO, D,

Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 38,490 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,054 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,644 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 19,912 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 17,605 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.91 and $67.56, with an estimated average price of $62.68. The stock is now traded at around $70.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 33,875 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.33 and $61.42, with an estimated average price of $53.75. The stock is now traded at around $67.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 29,830 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $62.69. The stock is now traded at around $75.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 24,797 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.87 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $61.6. The stock is now traded at around $60.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 25,870 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Southern Copper Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.61 and $65.82, with an estimated average price of $55.69. The stock is now traded at around $71.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 22,820 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $191.85 and $217.54, with an estimated average price of $204.56. The stock is now traded at around $204.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 7,140 shares as of 2020-12-31.