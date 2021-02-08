NorthRock Partners, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Akers Biosciences Inc, Sells Ameriprise Financial Inc, AT&T Inc, Amazon.com Inc

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company NorthRock Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Akers Biosciences Inc, BTC iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF, BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, sells Ameriprise Financial Inc, AT&T Inc, Amazon.com Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, 3M Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NorthRock Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, NorthRock Partners, LLC owns 223 stocks with a total value of $959 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AKER, IBB, XLF, XLK, USAU, PIPR, SYY, NCLH, TSN, CI, SCHG, IYM, IYF, EEM, DAL, TXN, BB, MGEE, DE, ADP, PLM, QUMU, REFR, V9G, CYCN, NGD,

Added Positions: JPST, IWP, SPYV, SPYG, SLYV, MDYG, SLYG, IYY, SUSA, VIG, IYW, GOOGL, VEU, VGT, ORCC, IEMG, WRAP, HDV, ABBV, WBA, TMO, EFA, SBH, IVW, IWS, RTX, ORCL, GE, IEFA, VOT, OEF, IJS, CVS, MA, UPS, CRM, MSI, MDT, CMCSA,

Reduced Positions: AMP, IWF, AAPL, PM, EFV, MDLZ, T, AMZN, KHC, MO, MSFT, MMM, AZN, ED, CVX, IBM, NFLX, FSKR, VTI, BRK.B, NEE, PG, VZ, TSLA, FB, QQQ, VYM, ARCC, CPB, EPD, XOM, ITW, CEF, IJT, IVV, VOO, ABT, KO, STZ, JPM, JNJ, K, PEP, BX, DOCU, EFG, SDY, VBK, ALL, BAC, BMO, BA, BMY, CAT, CSCO, COST, DHR, EW, HD, HON, INTC, LMT, MMC, NTGR, NVS, PFE, QCOM, SO, UNH, XEL, V, XLRN, FSK, ACWV, AGG, DVY, IDV, IJH, IJR, ITOT, IWD, IWM, IWR, MDY, VNQ, VUG, VWO, VXF, AON, DUK, LLY, F, FCX, GS, LHX, KMB, LOW, MCD, MRK, NVDA, NKE, SLB, SBUX, UNP, WMT, DIS, WEC, BABA, CARR, OTIS, IHI, SCHK, SCHO, VB, VBR, VHT, VOE,

Sold Out: PINS, FFC, VXUS, VV, VCIT, IAU, GLD, BND, AMGN, HRL, GIS, ENB, DXCM, PDT, OPRX, WPC, VMBS, JFR, RMTI,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 485,648 shares, 18.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 2,592,639 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.52% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 1,061,408 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.88% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 402,733 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.73% SSqA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 750,899 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03%

NorthRock Partners, LLC initiated holding in Akers Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.69 and $2.45, with an estimated average price of $2.04. The stock is now traded at around $3.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 425,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NorthRock Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $130.38 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $143.15. The stock is now traded at around $172.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NorthRock Partners, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $31.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,377 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NorthRock Partners, LLC initiated holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.03 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $20.92. The stock is now traded at around $25.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,929 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NorthRock Partners, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98. The stock is now traded at around $136.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,917 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NorthRock Partners, LLC initiated holding in U.S. Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.11 and $16.55, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $12.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NorthRock Partners, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 311.47%. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 247,062 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NorthRock Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 64.10%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $109.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 106,731 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NorthRock Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $81.06 and $94.32, with an estimated average price of $88.74. The stock is now traded at around $99.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,598 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NorthRock Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 131.27%. The purchase prices were between $80.08 and $162.52, with an estimated average price of $132.85. The stock is now traded at around $86.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,611 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NorthRock Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $91.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,484 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NorthRock Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 131.01%. The purchase prices were between $297.99 and $355.36, with an estimated average price of $329.66. The stock is now traded at around $374.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,959 shares as of 2020-12-31.

NorthRock Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $43.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $60.23.

NorthRock Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $152.54 and $175.74, with an estimated average price of $166.44.

NorthRock Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $46.44 and $52.51, with an estimated average price of $48.78.

NorthRock Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fu. The sale prices were between $20.78 and $23.77, with an estimated average price of $22.19.

NorthRock Partners, LLC sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $312 and $418, with an estimated average price of $356.25.

NorthRock Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $230.16.