NorthRock Partners, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Akers Biosciences Inc, Sells Ameriprise Financial Inc, AT&T Inc, Amazon.com Inc

February 08, 2021 | About: JPST +0% IWP +0.81% IYY +0.74% SUSA +0.84% IYW +0.85% VGT +1.15% AKER +6.13% IBB +2.1% XLF +1.29% NCLH +1.17% XLK +1.05% US +0%

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company NorthRock Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Akers Biosciences Inc, BTC iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF, BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, sells Ameriprise Financial Inc, AT&T Inc, Amazon.com Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, 3M Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NorthRock Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, NorthRock Partners, LLC owns 223 stocks with a total value of $959 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of NorthRock Partners, LLC
  1. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 485,648 shares, 18.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 2,592,639 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.52%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 1,061,408 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.88%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 402,733 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.73%
  5. SSqA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 750,899 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03%
New Purchase: Akers Biosciences Inc (AKER)

NorthRock Partners, LLC initiated holding in Akers Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.69 and $2.45, with an estimated average price of $2.04. The stock is now traded at around $3.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 425,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

NorthRock Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $130.38 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $143.15. The stock is now traded at around $172.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

NorthRock Partners, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $31.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,377 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)

NorthRock Partners, LLC initiated holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.03 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $20.92. The stock is now traded at around $25.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,929 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK)

NorthRock Partners, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98. The stock is now traded at around $136.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,917 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: U.S. Gold Corp (USAU)

NorthRock Partners, LLC initiated holding in U.S. Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.11 and $16.55, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $12.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

NorthRock Partners, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 311.47%. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 247,062 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

NorthRock Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 64.10%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $109.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 106,731 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (IYY)

NorthRock Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $81.06 and $94.32, with an estimated average price of $88.74. The stock is now traded at around $99.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,598 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)

NorthRock Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 131.27%. The purchase prices were between $80.08 and $162.52, with an estimated average price of $132.85. The stock is now traded at around $86.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,611 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

NorthRock Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $91.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,484 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

NorthRock Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 131.01%. The purchase prices were between $297.99 and $355.36, with an estimated average price of $329.66. The stock is now traded at around $374.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,959 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

NorthRock Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $43.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $60.23.

Sold Out: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)

NorthRock Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $152.54 and $175.74, with an estimated average price of $166.44.

Sold Out: Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)

NorthRock Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $46.44 and $52.51, with an estimated average price of $48.78.

Sold Out: Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fu (FFC)

NorthRock Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fu. The sale prices were between $20.78 and $23.77, with an estimated average price of $22.19.

Sold Out: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

NorthRock Partners, LLC sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $312 and $418, with an estimated average price of $356.25.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

NorthRock Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $230.16.



