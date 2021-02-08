Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC Buys Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF, Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc, Viatris Inc, Sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Unilever NV, Bank of America Corp

Boston, MA, based Investment company Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF, Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc, Viatris Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Unilever PLC, sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Unilever NV, Bank of America Corp, Schlumberger, Rollins Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC owns 181 stocks with a total value of $680 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SIVR, FMTX, VTRS, VEA, UL, OKE, TDG, PAR, NTR, LNC, ORCL, EFV, TD, HPQ, DOV, UPS, USB, CMI, ACN,

SIVR, FMTX, VTRS, VEA, UL, OKE, TDG, PAR, NTR, LNC, ORCL, EFV, TD, HPQ, DOV, UPS, USB, CMI, ACN, Added Positions: DXCM, IVV, GE, EW, EOG, VB, SRCL, SLYV, MDY, MRK, GLDM, BABA, INTC, VIG, BMY, TR, IVOO, VBR, SYY, EEM, NVDA, IBM, ITW, FTV, COST, CL, AMGN,

DXCM, IVV, GE, EW, EOG, VB, SRCL, SLYV, MDY, MRK, GLDM, BABA, INTC, VIG, BMY, TR, IVOO, VBR, SYY, EEM, NVDA, IBM, ITW, FTV, COST, CL, AMGN, Reduced Positions: WBA, DIS, BAC, WFC, TPR, SLB, RDS.A, IRM, BOH, VOO, VIOO, ROL, NSC, HIFS, EVF, DEO, VOD, T, LKQ, OTIS, ROK, JPM, CB, CDK, CARR,

WBA, DIS, BAC, WFC, TPR, SLB, RDS.A, IRM, BOH, VOO, VIOO, ROL, NSC, HIFS, EVF, DEO, VOD, T, LKQ, OTIS, ROK, JPM, CB, CDK, CARR, Sold Out: UN, VNT,

For the details of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marble+harbor+investment+counsel%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 185,109 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 306,340 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 132,972 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 144,612 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 172,082 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.88 and $25.74, with an estimated average price of $23.66. The stock is now traded at around $26.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 49,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.9 and $51.08, with an estimated average price of $43.44. The stock is now traded at around $40.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 25,864 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 41,813 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $48.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,490 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.53 and $41.75, with an estimated average price of $33.75. The stock is now traded at around $43.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 183.18%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $392.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,087 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in SSqA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 23.08%. The purchase prices were between $51.63 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $59.72. The stock is now traded at around $75.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14.