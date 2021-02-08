>
Delaware Based WSFS Institutional Services Ranks Sixth in the Securitization Industry in the Nation

February 08, 2021 | About: NAS:WSFS +2.01%

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Institutional Services®, a division of WSFS Bank (Nasdaq: WSFS), ranked as the sixth-most active trustee for U.S. Asset and Mortgage Backed Securities in 2020, according to Asset-Backed Alert’s ABS Database. Of the twelve trustee companies that were ranked, WSFS Institutional Services was one of only two trustees experiencing growth last year; it had the highest growth rate at 9.9%.

“We are thrilled that we were able to grow our business last year despite the tough market conditions. Our growth in market share speaks to our experienced and innovative team as well as our intense focus on client service,” said Kristin Moore, Senior Vice President, Director, Corporate Trust, WSFS Institutional Services. “Transactions happen very quickly in our industry and we have an experienced team in place to manage the complexities and risks.”

WSFS Institutional Services offers owner and indenture trustee services for asset-backed securities, indenture trustees for corporate debt issuances, custody, escrow, verification agent and independent director services, as well as administrative and collateral agents for the leveraged loan market.

About WSFS Financial Corporation
WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of December 31, 2020, WSFS Financial Corporation had $14.3 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $24.2 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 112 offices, 89 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (52), Delaware (42), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust Company of Delaware®, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, West Capital Management®, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

Media Contact:
Rebecca Acevedo
215-253-5566
[email protected]


