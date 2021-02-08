Jeff Auxier's Auxier Asset Management Winter 2020 Market Commentary

Auxier Focus Fund's Investor Class returned 11.99% in the fourth quarter vs. 12.15% for the cap-weighted S&P 500 Index

management is hoping that the launch of Discovery+ will begin to shift their revenue mix. Discovery currently has over 800 million monthly viewers around the world and has the #1 TV portfolio based on hours watched in the US. Management is confident that their service will be a good supplement to larger players like Disney+ and Netflix since Discovery+ will be the only major streaming service focused solely on unscripted content. Discovery expects 2021 to have the highest expenses for the streaming service due to the need to acquire new users, but expenses will decrease as the service scales. Along with investing in their digital offerings, Discovery generated over $3 billion in free cash flow this past year for a 7% free cash flow yield.

CAE is the global leader in training for civil and defense aviation. It is a much lower risk way to play the eventual turn in travel. Earlier in 2020, CAE suspended operations in over half their civil training facilities, however all previously suspended locations have now been re-opened. This provided a tremendous bargain price in their stock. Management stated that they are now seeing recoveries in training utilization, particularly in business aviation training. After the Boeing 737 problems, pilot training is emphasized to a much greater degree. Management is confident that they will be able to recover once global travel gets closer to pre-COVID levels. Over 60% of CAE's business comes from recurring business and long-term agreements with many airlines and defense forces. The company's total backlog currently stands at over $8 billion.

Sydnee Gatewood I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg