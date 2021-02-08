>
Jeff Auxier Comments on Discovery

February 08, 2021 | About: DISCA +1.36%

Discovery, Inc. Series A (NASDAQ:DISCA)
Revenue growth for Discovery slowed in 2020 due to reductions in TV advertising and cord-cutting, but future growth looks promising with the launch of their new streaming service Discovery+. Advertising currently makes up 50% of the company's revenue so management is hoping that the launch of Discovery+ will begin to shift their revenue mix. Discovery currently has over 800 million monthly viewers around the world and has the #1 TV portfolio based on hours watched in the US. Management is confident that their service will be a good supplement to larger players like Disney+ and Netflix since Discovery+ will be the only major streaming service focused solely on unscripted content. Discovery expects 2021 to have the highest expenses for the streaming service due to the need to acquire new users, but expenses will decrease as the service scales. Along with investing in their digital offerings, Discovery generated over $3 billion in free cash flow this past year for a 7% free cash flow yield.

From Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio)'s Auxier Asset Management fourth-quarter 2020 shareholder letter.

About the author:

I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

