Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) EVP Global Sales Alan Mateo Sold $773,700 of Shares

EVP Global Sales of Veeva Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Alan Mateo (insider trades) sold 2,666 shares of VEEV on 02/05/2021 at an average price of $290.21 a share. The total sale was $773,700.

Veeva Systems Inc is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. Veeva Systems Inc has a market cap of $45.07 billion; its shares were traded at around $297.570000 with a P/E ratio of 139.04 and P/S ratio of 34.56. Veeva Systems Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 31.70% over the past five years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP, Gen. Counsel, Secretary Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of VEEV stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $281.61. The price of the stock has increased by 5.67% since.

EVP Global Sales Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of VEEV stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $288.54. The price of the stock has increased by 3.13% since.

Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of VEEV stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $288.54. The price of the stock has increased by 3.13% since.

