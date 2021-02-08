Discover Financial Services (DFS) EVP, Pres. - Payment Services Diane E Offereins Sold $2.3 million of Shares

EVP, Pres. - Payment Services of Discover Financial Services (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Diane E Offereins (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of DFS on 02/04/2021 at an average price of $90.71 a share. The total sale was $2.3 million.

Discover Financial Services is engaged in direct consumer banking business. It mainly provides banking services such as accepting deposits, offering credit card, residential mortgage, loans and other banking facilities to its customers. Discover Financial Services has a market cap of $28.96 billion; its shares were traded at around $94.340000 with a P/E ratio of 26.29 and P/S ratio of 2.61. The dividend yield of Discover Financial Services stocks is 1.86%. GuruFocus rated Discover Financial Services the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Discover Financial Services. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Pres. - Consumer Banking Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of DFS stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $88. The price of the stock has increased by 7.2% since.

