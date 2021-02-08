>
Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) President and COO Michael C. Colby Sold $2.3 million of Shares

February 08, 2021 | About: GSHD +0.65%

President and COO of Goosehead Insurance Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael C. Colby (insider trades) sold 15,162 shares of GSHD on 02/08/2021 at an average price of $151 a share. The total sale was $2.3 million.

Goosehead Insurance Inc has a market cap of $5.57 billion; its shares were traded at around $150.780000 with a P/E ratio of 327.77 and P/S ratio of 27.40. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Goosehead Insurance Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,897 shares of GSHD stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $150.55. The price of the stock has increased by 0.15% since.
  • CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,703 shares of GSHD stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $150.19. The price of the stock has increased by 0.39% since.
  • CFO Mark S. Colby sold 400 shares of GSHD stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $150.04. The price of the stock has increased by 0.49% since.
  • CFO Mark S. Colby sold 4,000 shares of GSHD stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $140.7. The price of the stock has increased by 7.16% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President and COO Michael C. Colby sold 15,162 shares of GSHD stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $151. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.15% since.
  • President and COO Michael C. Colby sold 3,300 shares of GSHD stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $150.08. The price of the stock has increased by 0.47% since.
  • President and COO Michael C. Colby sold 884 shares of GSHD stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $150.08. The price of the stock has increased by 0.47% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GSHD, click here

.

