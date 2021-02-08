Jeff Auxier Comments on Kroger

Kroger is incredibly cheap compared to its peers. While Kroger's price-to-earnings ratio is under 10, Walmart is over 20 and Target is over 25. In addition, Kroger's dividend yield is substantially higher at 2.3% compared to Walmart's 1.5% and Target's 1.5%. Kroger's price is depressed despite a strong year as people shopped more due to stay-at-home orders. While many still view Kroger as a traditional brick-and-mortar grocer, they have been successfully digitizing their business and currently trail only Walmart in online grocery sales. They plan to open their first automated fulfillment center in early 2021. Kroger has also started ramping up their preparations for the rollout of the vaccines. As one of the leading distributers of the influenza vaccine, they have extensive experience and their 2,200 pharmacies and 220 clinics could prove vital in the effort to vaccinate hundreds of millions of Americans over the coming months.

