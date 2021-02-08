>
Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

February 08, 2021 | About: NYSE:WTS


Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) today declared that the Corporation will pay a quarterly dividend of twenty-three cents ($0.23) per share on each outstanding share of the Company’s Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock, said dividend to be paid on March 15, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2021.



Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial applications. For more information, visit [url="]www.wattswater.com[/url].

