Nuveen Closed-End Fund Declares Post-Reorganization Distribution





Record Date







February 18, 2021







Ex-Dividend Date







February 17, 2021







Payable Date







March 1, 2021









Per Share Distribution







Ticker







Exchange







Fund Name







Tax-Exempt











Income







NEA







NYSE







Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund







$0.0241















Nuveen today announced that the Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NEA) declared a post-reorganization distribution. This distribution follows the [url="]pre-reorganization+distribution[/url], announced on January 26, 2021.The following dates apply to today's post-reorganization distribution declaration:As previously indicated in the announcement of the pre-reorganization distribution declared January 26, 2021, payable March 1, 2021, NEA is declaring an additional distribution, payable March 1, 2021 to ensure that the total dollar amount of the pre- and post-merger distributions received on March 1, 2021 will be equal to or greater than the prior monthly distributions of each of NUM and NEA.For more information about UNII, the fund, and the shareholder-approved reorganizations, please visit [url="]www.nuveen.com%2FCEF[/url] or contact:Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.2 trillion in assets under management as of 31 Dec 2020 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit [url="]www.nuveen.com[/url].Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTSCertain statements made in this release are forward-looking statements. Actual future results or occurrences may differ significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These include, but are not limited to:Nuveen and the closed-end funds managed by Nuveen and its affiliates undertake no responsibility to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this press release.EPS-1514958PR-E0221X

