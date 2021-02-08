>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Mytheresa Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call; Participating in Upcoming Investor Conferences

February 08, 2021 | About: NYSE:MYTE -0.09%


MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:NYSE:MYTE) (“Mytheresa”), the parent company of Mytheresa Group GmbH, today announced the date for the release of its second quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results and its participation at upcoming investor conferences.



Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Call and Webcast



Mytheresa will release second quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results before the U.S. market open on February 25, 2021. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:00am Eastern Time that same day.



Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through Mytheresa’s Investor Relations website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.mytheresa.com[/url]. Those wishing to participate via the telephone may dial in at (833) 979-2860 (USA) or (236) 714-2917 (International). The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Mytheresa’s Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 11:00am Eastern Time on February 25, 2021, through March 4, 2021, by dialing (800) 585-8367 (USA) or (416) 621-4642 (International). The replay passcode will be 9993744.



Upcoming Investor Conferences



Michael Kliger, Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Martin Beer, Chief Financial Officer, will participate at the following virtual investor conferences:





  • Credit Suisse Consumer Retail Conference on Wednesday, March 24, 2021




  • Jefferies Pan-European Mid-Cap Conference on Tuesday, March 30, 2021




  • Cowen Consumer Platforms for the Next Generation Summit on Tuesday, April 6, 2021




Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.



About Mytheresa



Mytheresa is one of the leading global luxury fashion e-commerce retailers. Mytheresa was launched in 2006 and offers ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and kids. The highly curated edit focuses on true luxury with designer brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, LOEWE, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many more. Mytheresa's unique digital experience is based on a sharp focus on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings, leading technology and analytical platforms as well as high quality service operations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210208005805/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)