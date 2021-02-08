>
Marketwired
Marketwired
Dorman Products, Inc. Announces Date to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

February 08, 2021 | About: DORM +2.76%

COLMAR, Pa., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (the “Company” or “Dorman”) (NASDAQ:DORM) today announced the Company will report its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 26, 2020 before the opening of the Nasdaq Stock Market on February 22, 2021.

About Dorman Products

At Dorman we give repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks by focusing on solutions first. For over 100 years, we have been one of the automotive aftermarket’s pioneering problem solvers, releasing tens of thousands of replacement products engineered to save time and money and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a global organization offering more than 80,000 distinct parts, covering both light-duty and heavy-duty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercar, and from hardware to complex electronics. See our full offering and learn more at DormanProducts.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are outside of our control) which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the information contained in this press release, please see Dorman’s prior press releases and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including Dorman’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 26, 2020 and its other SEC filings. Dorman is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update any of the information in this press release if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Visit Dorman’s website at www.dormanproducts.com. The Investor Relations section of the website contains a significant amount of information about Dorman, including financial and other information for investors. Dorman encourages investors to visit its website to view new and updated information.

Investor Relations Contact
David Hession, SVP & Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
(215) 997-1800

