Organogenesis Holdings Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on March 16, 2021

February 08, 2021 | About: ORGO +5.7%

CANTON, Mass., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. ( ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, today announced that fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results will be reported after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16.

Management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 16 to discuss the results of the quarter and the fiscal year, and provide a corporate update with a question and answer session. Those who would like to participate may dial 866-795-3142 (409-937-8908 for international callers) and provide access code 6766924. A live webcast of the call will also be provided on the investor relations section of the Company's website at investors.organogenesis.com.

For those unable to participate, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks at 855-859-2056 (404-537-3406 for international callers); access code 6766924. The webcast will be archived at investors.organogenesis.com.

About Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics and spine. Organogenesis’s comprehensive portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com.

Investor Inquiries:
Westwicke Partners
Mike Piccinino, CFA
[email protected]
Press and Media Inquiries:
Organogenesis
Lori Freedman
[email protected]

