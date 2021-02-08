>
Kellogg Company Celebrates Frontline Workers in NYSE Closing Bell Ceremony

February 08, 2021 | About: NYSE:K -0.5%

PR Newswire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Feb. 8, 2021

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) Chairman and CEO Steve Cahillane participated in today's virtual closing bell ceremony with the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as part of its Gratitude Campaign to honor essential employees working throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) Chairman and CEO Steve Cahillane participated in today’s virtual closing bell ceremony with the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as part of its Gratitude Campaign to honor essential employees working throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kellogg plays a unique role as an iconic company, making and selling food that is safe and delicious, while addressing food security, globally. Since the onset of the pandemic, the company's role has become even more essential as people's lives and day-to-day activities drastically changed. The food Kellogg makes – nutritious, safe, frozen and shelf stable food – is critical to sustaining life and providing a sense of safety and security.

"Our employees working on the frontlines of our business have done so safely and courageously to ensure Kellogg can continue feeding people during the pandemic," said Cahillane. "In the face of adversity, Kellogg employees always step up, and amid the current pandemic, which is unlike anything we've seen in our lifetime, the degree to which our teams are coming together to overcome challenges, keep each other safe and the business operational is not surprising. But it is inspiring. We are honored to join the NYSE in recognizing our essential employees for their ongoing dedication and commitment."

In 2020, as a continued effort to recognize and thank frontline employees, Kellogg released "Breakfast As Usual" and "We Are Morning People" TV commercials to thank essential employees for their heroic efforts and partners around the world for their tireless work in bringing food to tables during a time of such uncertainty.

To watch the replay of the closing bell ceremony, please visit the NYSE site here.

For more information on Kellogg, visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

"K-FIN"

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

Kellogg Company logo (PRNewsFoto/Kellogg Company)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kellogg-company-celebrates-frontline-workers-in-nyse-closing-bell-ceremony-301224347.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company


