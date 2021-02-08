Joint Special Meeting of Shareholders of Calvert Funds On February 19, 2021 Will Be A Virtual Meeting

WASHINGTON, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following notice relates to the Joint Special Meeting of Shareholders of the following funds (each a "Fund" and collectively, the "Funds"):

The Calvert Fund

Calvert High Yield Bond Fund

Calvert Income Fund

Calvert Core Bond Fund

Calvert Short Duration Income Fund

Calvert Ultra-Short Duration Income Fund

Calvert Impact Fund, Inc .

Calvert Global Energy Solutions Fund

Calvert Global Water Fund

Calvert Green Bond Fund

Calvert Small-Cap Fund

Calvert Management Series

Calvert Flexible Bond Fund

Calvert Floating-Rate Advantage Fund

Calvert Responsible Municipal Income Fund

Calvert Responsible Index Series, Inc.

Calvert International Responsible Index Fund

Calvert US Large-Cap Core Responsible Index Fund

Calvert US Large-Cap Growth Responsible Index Fund

Calvert US Large-Cap Value Responsible Index Fund

Calvert US Mid-Cap Core Responsible Index Fund

Calvert Social Investment Fund

Calvert Balanced Fund

Calvert Bond Fund

Calvert Conservative Allocation Fund

Calvert Equity Fund

Calvert Growth Allocation Fund

Calvert Moderate Allocation Fund

Calvert World Values Fund, Inc.

Calvert Emerging Markets Advancement Fund

Calvert Emerging Markets Equity Fund

Calvert International Equity Fund

Calvert International Opportunities Fund

Calvert Mid-Cap Fund

Calvert Variable Series, Inc.

Calvert VP SRI Balanced Portfolio

Calvert VP SRI Mid Cap Portfolio

Calvert Variable Products, Inc.

Calvert VP EAFE International Index Portfolio

Calvert VP Investment Grade Bond Index Portfolio

Calvert VP Nasdaq 100 Index Portfolio

Calvert VP Russell 2000 Small Cap Index Portfolio

Calvert VP S&P 500 Index Portfolio

Calvert VP S&P MidCap 400 Index Portfolio

Calvert VP Volatility Managed Growth Portfolio

Calvert VP Volatility Managed Moderate Portfolio

Calvert VP Volatility Managed Moderate Growth Portfolio

(each, a "Fund and collectively, the "Funds")

Notice That Joint Special Meeting Of Shareholders

Will Be A Virtual Meeting

Due to the public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), travel guidelines in Massachusetts and surrounding areas, and to support the health and well-being of our shareholders, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Joint Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Funds to be held on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (the "Meeting") will be a virtual meeting via a web-based portal. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Meeting in person.

If you were a record holder of Fund shares as of December 22, 2020 (i.e., you held Fund shares in your own name directly with the Fund), you can participate in and vote at the Meeting by emailing your full name and address to Computershare Fund Services ("Computershare") at [email protected] You will then be provided with credentials to participate in the Meeting. You will also be able to vote during the Meeting by entering the control number found on the proxy card or notice you previously received. Requests to participate in and vote at in the Meeting must be received by Computershare no later than 5 p.m. Eastern Time on February 16, 2021.

If you held Fund shares through an intermediary (such as a broker-dealer) as of December 22, 2020, and wish to participate in and vote at the Meeting, you will need to obtain a legal proxy from your intermediary reflecting the Fund's name, the number of Fund shares you held, and your name and email address. You may forward an email from your intermediary containing the legal proxy or attach an image of the legal proxy to an email and send it to Computershare at [email protected] with "Legal Proxy" in the subject line. You will then be provided with credentials to participate in the Meeting, as well as a unique control number to vote your shares at the Meeting. If you would simply like to participate in but NOT vote at the Meeting, please send an email to Computershare at [email protected] with proof of ownership of Fund shares. A statement, letter or the Vote Instruction Form from your intermediary will be sufficient proof of ownership. You will then be provided with credentials to participate in the Meeting. All requests to participate in the Meeting must be received by Computershare no later than 5 p.m. Eastern Time on February 16, 2021.

If you are the owner of a variable annuity or life insurance contract invested in a Fund as of December 22, 2020, you may attend the Meeting as a guest. Log onto www.meetingcenter.io/212552261 on the date and time of the Meeting, select the "I am a Guest" option and follow the onscreen prompts.

The Funds and the Funds' Boards of Trustees or Board of Directors, as applicable, (the "Boards") are closely monitoring the evolving COVID-19 situation and if circumstances change, the Funds will issue additional press release(s) updating shareholders regarding the Meeting. Whether or not you plan to participate in the Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your vote in advance of the Meeting by one of the methods described in the Funds' proxy materials. The proxy statement is available online at https://www.calvert.com/vote.php. The proxy card included with the Funds' previously distributed proxy materials will not be updated to reflect the change to a virtual meeting and may continue to be used to vote your shares in advance of the Meeting. Please contact Computershare at [email protected] with any questions regarding accessing the Meeting and a Computershare representative will contact you to answer your questions.

By Order of the Boards,

/s/ Maureen A. Gemma

Maureen A. Gemma

Secretary

