Windsor Advantage Appoints Will McClain As New President & CEO

CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Windsor Advantage, LLC ("Windsor" or the "Company"), announced today that Will McClain has been appointed as the new President & Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Holding various management roles at Windsor for nearly a decade, McClain has officially assumed responsibilities succeeding Michael Breckheimer. Transitioning to Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy at Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK: IFHI), the parent company of Windsor, Breckheimer will continue to work closely alongside McClain and his Executive Management Team in a strategic advisory position.

"Our Board of Directors is thrilled to introduce Will McClain as Windsor's new leader," said Eric Bergevin, President & CEO of Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. "The upcoming year is expected to be another record year for traditional SBA lending and program participation given recent updates to legislation under the CARES Act. With nearly triple the allocation of SBA 7(a) funds available compared to last year, as well as a temporary 90% guarantee on all transactions, financial institutions have a significant opportunity to gain traction in the space and we are confident that Will possesses the qualifications and expertise to take Windsor to new heights in 2021 and beyond."

A critical part of this legislation involves Section 1112 of the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security ("CARES") Act which requires the SBA to make principal and interest payments on new and certain existing SBA loans for a six-month period. In addition, the United States Department of Agriculture ("USDA") recently implemented a unified platform for all of its rural development guaranteed loan programs known as the OneRD Initiative which is also expected to stimulate increased lending activity among financial institutions. Windsor has processed more than $4 billion in SBA loans and another $500 million in USDA loans since 2012 when McClain joined the team.

Under McClain's leadership as former Managing Director of Windsor's Chicago office, the Company launched its "Accel" technology-enabled loan processing platform following the acquisition of Meridian Loan Partners, LLC in 2019 and successfully completed its merger with Capital Growth Solutions, LLC in 2020. The "Accel" loan process has enabled Windsor to close and fund more than 20,000 SBA PPP and 7(a) loans under $350,000 in less than 18 months.

"Will's overall leadership, extensive SBA lending knowledge and intuitive ability to understand our clients' needs have made him an integral part of Windsor's success over the last decade," said Breckheimer. "I'm excited for the opportunity to continue to work with Will and the rest of our Executive Management Team to drive strategic initiatives and further enhance the SBA lending experience for our clients and their borrowers."

McClain graduated from Indiana University earning a degree in Finance & Accounting. Prior to joining Windsor, he was an Analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Chicago. McClain has presented to University of Chicago MBA students on using the SBA 7(a) Loan Program to acquire a business, as well as other topics at multiple SBA-related conferences and events throughout the country.

About Windsor Advantage, LLC

Windsor Advantage, LLC provides banks, credit unions and CDFIs with a comprehensive outsourced SBA 7(a) and USDA lending platform.

Since 2010, Windsor has processed more than $4.5 billion in government guaranteed loans and currently services a portfolio in excess of $1.8 billion (as of December 31, 2020) for over 90 lenders nationwide. With more than 150 years of cumulative SBA lending experience, cutting edge technology, rigid controls and consistent processes, Windsor is uniquely qualified to assist any size lender with implementing a thoughtful and profitable government guaranteed lending initiative.

The Company is headquartered in Chicago, IL with offices in Indianapolis, IN and Charleston, SC. For more information, call (317) 602-6648 or visit www.WindsorAdvantage.com.

CONTACT: James Tibert, [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/windsor-advantage-appoints-will-mcclain-as-new-president--ceo-301224241.html

SOURCE Windsor Advantage, LLC; Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc.