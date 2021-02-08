SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds KSMT, THCB, VIE, and SPRQ Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. (NASDAQ: KSMT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Kismet Acquisition One Corp. (NASDAQ: KSMT) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Nexters Global Limited ("Nexters"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Kismet will acquire Nexters through a reverse merger that will result in Nexters becoming a public company traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. If you own KSMT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ksmt/

Tuscan Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: THCB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Tuscan Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: THCB) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Microvast ("Microvast"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, THCB will acquire Microvast through a reverse merger that will result in Microvast becoming a public company traded on the NASDAQ. If you own THCB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/thcbu/

Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Horizon Therapeutics plc. The transaction is structured as an all-cash tender offer in which VIE's shareholders will receive $53.00 for each share of VIE common stock that they hold. If you own VIE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/vie/

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: SPRQ)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: SPRQ) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Sunlight Financial LLC ("Sunlight"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, SPRQ will acquire Sunlight through a reverse merger that will result in Sunlight becoming a publicly listed company. If you own SPRQ shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/sprq/

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-ksmt-thcb-vie-and-sprq-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301224205.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP