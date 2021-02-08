>
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds LCY, PROS, IPHI, and GXGX Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

February 08, 2021 | About: NAS:GXGX +0.59% NAS:IPHI +2.31% NAS:LCY -0.27% NYSE:PROS -0.4%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
st[email protected]p.com

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCY)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Landcadia Holdings III, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCY) in connection with the company's proposed merger with HMAN Group Holdings Inc., the parent company of The Hillman Group, Inc. ("Hillman"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, LCY will acquire Hillman through a reverse merger that will result in Hillman becoming a public company traded on the NASDAQ. If you own LCY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/lcy/

ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE: PROS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE: PROS) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by TowerBrook Capital Partners L.P. ("TowerBrook"), and Further Global Capital Management ("Further Global"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, affiliates of TowerBrook and Further Global will acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of PROS for $12.85 per share in cash. If you own PROS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/pros/

Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ: IPHI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ: IPHI) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Under the terms of the agreement, IPHI shareholders will receive $66.00 in cash and 2.323 shares of the newly-combined company for each IPHI share that they own. If you own IPHI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/iphi/

GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GXGX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GXGX) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Celularity Inc. ("Celularity"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, GXGX will acquire Celularity through a reverse merger that will result in Celularity becoming a publicly listed company. If you own GXGX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/gxgx/

