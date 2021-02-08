SM Energy Announces Posting Of Its Responses To The 2020 CDP Climate Change Questionnaire And Schedules Its Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Earnings Release And Call

DENVER, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Energy Company (the "Company") (NYSE: SM) today announced that it has posted its responses to the 2020 CDP Climate Change Questionnaire, which reports 2019 data. In addition, the Company announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial and operating results and 2021 operating plan after market on February 17, 2020.

SM Energy has furthered its commitment to environmental transparency by participating in the CDP Climate Change Questionnaire. CDP is a global non-profit that operates a leading environmental disclosure platform. The CDP platform integrates the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) recommendations. 2020 was the first year during which SM Energy participated in the CDP Climate Change Questionnaire, and its responses include and are limited to 2019 data. Responses to the questionnaire have been posted to the Company's website at https://sm-energy.com/sustainability/.

SCHEDULE FOR YEAR-END REPORTING

February 17, 2021 – After market close, the Company plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial and operating results and 2021 operating plan, which will include an earnings press release, a pre-recorded webcast discussing fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial and operating results and the Company's 2021 operating plan, and an associated presentation, all of which will be posted to the Company's website at ir.sm-energy.com.

February 18, 2021 – Please join SM Energy management at 8:00 a.m. Mountain time/10:00 a.m. Eastern time for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial and operating results and 2021 operating plan Q&A session. This discussion will be accessible via webcast (available live and for replay) on the Company's website at ir.sm-energy.com or by telephone at:

Live Conference Call Registration: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4080946

Replay (conference ID 4080946) - Domestic toll free/International: 800-585-8367/416-621-4642

The call replay will be available approximately one hour after the call and until February 25, 2021.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

SM Energy's responses to the 2020 CDP Climate Change Questionnaire (the "CDP Questionnaire"), which are exclusively comprised of 2019 data and information, contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of securities laws. Responses are given as of August 26, 2020, the date the CDP Questionnaire was completed, and include discussion of potential future risks and opportunities, the Company's planned processes for evaluating potential future risk, and certain plans, objectives, expectations and forecasts. These statements, when made, involved known and unknown risks, which may have caused, or may in the future cause, SM Energy's actual results, plans, objectives, expectations and forecasts to differ materially from results, plans, objectives, expectations and forecasts expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in the CDP Questionnaire that address plans, objectives, expectations and forecasts that SM Energy expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur or be taken in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are beyond SM Energy's control. Future results, plans, objectives, expectations and forecasts may be impacted by the risks discussed in the Risk Factors section of SM Energy's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by any subsequent Form 10-Q or other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in the 2020 CDP Questionnaire speak only as of the date of the questionnaire. Although SM Energy may from time to time voluntarily update its prior forward-looking statements, it disclaims any commitment to do so, except as required by securities laws.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the state of Texas. SM Energy routinely posts important information about the Company on its website. For more information about SM Energy, please visit its website at www.sm-energy.com .

SM ENERGY INVESTOR CONTACTS

Jennifer Martin Samuels, Vice President – Investor Relations, [email protected], 303-864-2507

Jeremy Kline, Manager – Investor Relations, [email protected], 303-863-4313

