Monolithic Power Systems Set to Join S&P 500; Iridium Communications to Join S&P MidCap 400; Collegium Pharmaceutical to Join S&P SmallCap 600

February 08, 2021 | About: NAS:COLL -2.19% NAS:IRDM +0.8% NAS:MPWR +2.53% NYSE:FTI -1.3% NYSE:SPGI +0.44%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P MidCap 400 constituent Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASD: MPWR) will replace TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Iridium Communications Inc. (NASD: IRDM) will replace Monolithic Power Systems in the S&P MidCap 400, and Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASD: COLL) will replace Iridium Communications in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, February 12. TechnipFMC is being removed from the S&P 500 in anticipation of its announced spin-off of Technip Energies in a transaction expected to be completed on or about February 16. Technip Energies is expected to trade in ADR form in the OTC (over-the-counter) market.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Feb. 12, 2021

S&P 500

Addition

Monolithic Power Systems

MPWR

Information Technology


S&P 500

Deletion

TechnipFMC

FTI

Energy


S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Iridium Communications

IRDM

Communication Services


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Monolithic Power Systems

MPWR

Information Technology


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Collegium Pharmaceutical

COLL

Health Care


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Iridium Communications

IRDM

Communication Services

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
[email protected]

Media Inquiries
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/monolithic-power-systems-set-to-join-sp-500-iridium-communications-to-join-sp-midcap-400-collegium-pharmaceutical-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-301224373.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


