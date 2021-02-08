>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Nuance Announces Acquisition of Saykara

February 08, 2021 | About: NAS:NUAN +0.26%

Like-minded startup brings complementary AI technology and engineering talent to conversational AI and ambient clinical intelligence market leader

PR Newswire

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 8, 2021

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced the acquisition of Saykara, Inc., a like-minded startup focused on developing a mobile AI assistant to automate clinical documentation for physicians. The acquisition underscores Nuance's ongoing expansion of market and technical leadership in conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence (ACI) solutions that reduce clinician burnout, enhance patient experiences, and improve overall health system financial integrity.

"The complementary technology built by the Saykara team aligns strongly with our technology portfolio and growth strategy as well as the needs of our clients," said Joe Petro, Nuance Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. "This acquisition welcomes some familiar and highly respected technology leaders whom I am excited to have join our research and development team, which consists of the best and brightest minds in applying AI and machine learning to healthcare. With a shared vision, we will continue our aggressive focus on innovation, growth, and on delivering industry-leading AI-powered solutions that meaningfully address the compelling business problems that our healthcare clients and their clinicians face every day."

Saykara was founded in Seattle in 2015 by Harjinder Sandhu, PhD, a serial entrepreneur who previously served as an executive in Nuance's R&D division. Sandhu and Saykara's team of leading engineers, machine learning experts, and experienced technology executives will join Nuance's research and development team.

"I welcome the opportunity to rejoin the market leader in conversational AI and ambient clinical intelligence, and the impressive Nuance research and development team – especially at this important juncture in the development and adoption of these AI-powered healthcare innovations," said Saykara Founder and CEO Harjinder Sandhu. "We are very familiar with Nuance's advanced technology, domain expertise, and world-class technical team and share the company's mission to make what matters to alleviate the clinical documentation burden on clinicians around the world."

About Nuance Communications
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 90 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people's ability to help others.

Trademark reference: Nuance and the Nuance logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nuance Communications, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Investor Contact:

Nancy Scott

Michael Maguire

Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications

+1 781.565.4130

+1 781.565.4855

[email protected]

[email protected]

Nuance Communications, Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/Nuance Communications, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuance-announces-acquisition-of-saykara-301224150.html

SOURCE Nuance Communications, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)