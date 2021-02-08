Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) CEO Stephen Davis Sold $718,409 of Shares

CEO of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephen Davis (insider trades) sold 14,195 shares of ACAD on 02/04/2021 at an average price of $50.61 a share. The total sale was $718,409.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company which develops and commercializes biopharmaceutical products to address central nervous system disorders. It aims to discover small molecule drugs to address Parkinson's, Alzheimer's and schizophrenia. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $8.15 billion; its shares were traded at around $51.280000 with and P/S ratio of 19.12. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP and CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of ACAD stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $50.61. The price of the stock has increased by 1.32% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 8,429 shares of ACAD stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $50.61. The price of the stock has increased by 1.32% since.

EVP & General Counsel Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of ACAD stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $50.61. The price of the stock has increased by 1.32% since.

President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 700 shares of ACAD stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $55.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.78% since.

