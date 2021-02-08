Highland Private Wealth Management Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Apple Inc, BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, AT&T Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

Investment company Highland Private Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Apple Inc, BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Tesla Inc, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, AT&T Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, General Electric Co, Kinder Morgan Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Highland Private Wealth Management. As of 2020Q4, Highland Private Wealth Management owns 139 stocks with a total value of $577 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NLTX, AEP, BKNG, ADSK, ADP, CI, C, DE, HON, TJX, TGT, SMAR,

NLTX, AEP, BKNG, ADSK, ADP, CI, C, DE, HON, TJX, TGT, SMAR, Added Positions: BSV, VEA, BIV, AAPL, VIG, SUSA, VOO, EMB, VNQ, TSLA, IAU, IEFA, IEMG, ESGD, USRT, ESGU, SCHD, VO, CMCSA, CVX, AMAT, ISR, AVGO, GOOG, ESGE, ABBV, NKE, NVDA, MDT, MDLZ, GS, NEE, COST, MUB, SUB, SYY, LOW, ACN, BDX, BLK, CVS, CL, DHR, LLY, HD, IBM, INTU, ZTS, MS, PNC, LIN, QCOM, SHW, PLD, TXN, WMT, CHTR,

BSV, VEA, BIV, AAPL, VIG, SUSA, VOO, EMB, VNQ, TSLA, IAU, IEFA, IEMG, ESGD, USRT, ESGU, SCHD, VO, CMCSA, CVX, AMAT, ISR, AVGO, GOOG, ESGE, ABBV, NKE, NVDA, MDT, MDLZ, GS, NEE, COST, MUB, SUB, SYY, LOW, ACN, BDX, BLK, CVS, CL, DHR, LLY, HD, IBM, INTU, ZTS, MS, PNC, LIN, QCOM, SHW, PLD, TXN, WMT, CHTR, Reduced Positions: MSFT, BRK.B, IJR, T, VB, VEU, SCHF, DIS, VXUS, IWB, EFA, INTC, GE, ITW, ADBE, AMT, AMGN, BAC, BA, PYPL, FB, CSCO, KO, JNJ, JPM, EW, UPS, PFE, WM, V, ORCL, NFLX, BMY, SPGI, IWM, SPDW, APD,

MSFT, BRK.B, IJR, T, VB, VEU, SCHF, DIS, VXUS, IWB, EFA, INTC, GE, ITW, ADBE, AMT, AMGN, BAC, BA, PYPL, FB, CSCO, KO, JNJ, JPM, EW, UPS, PFE, WM, V, ORCL, NFLX, BMY, SPGI, IWM, SPDW, APD, Sold Out: LMT, VRTX, KMI, TXMD,

For the details of Highland Private Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/highland+private+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 317,633 shares, 12.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 19,014 shares, 10.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,048,692 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.02% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 492,946 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 214,689 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.72%

Highland Private Wealth Management initiated holding in Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.17 and $14.56, with an estimated average price of $12.22. The stock is now traded at around $14.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 46,999 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Highland Private Wealth Management initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.71 and $93.59, with an estimated average price of $86.84. The stock is now traded at around $80.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,939 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Highland Private Wealth Management initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1932.82. The stock is now traded at around $2099.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 143 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Highland Private Wealth Management initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.56 and $305.34, with an estimated average price of $264. The stock is now traded at around $302.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 873 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Highland Private Wealth Management initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $223.37 and $270.7, with an estimated average price of $248.92. The stock is now traded at around $317.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 915 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Highland Private Wealth Management initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.21. The stock is now traded at around $203.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,067 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Highland Private Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.49%. The purchase prices were between $82.37 and $82.8, with an estimated average price of $82.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 334,917 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Highland Private Wealth Management added to a holding in Apple Inc by 22.58%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 66,475 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Highland Private Wealth Management added to a holding in BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $80.08 and $162.52, with an estimated average price of $132.85. The stock is now traded at around $86.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 33,610 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Highland Private Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 70.13%. The purchase prices were between $76.08 and $86.67, with an estimated average price of $83.02. The stock is now traded at around $88.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 28,218 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Highland Private Wealth Management added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 30.44%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $863.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,174 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Highland Private Wealth Management added to a holding in CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 33.41%. The purchase prices were between $54.8 and $65.16, with an estimated average price of $61.01. The stock is now traded at around $66.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,851 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Highland Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.39.

Highland Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.74.

Highland Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $11.48 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $13.4.

Highland Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in TherapeuticsMD Inc. The sale prices were between $1.15 and $1.76, with an estimated average price of $1.36.

Highland Private Wealth Management reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 35.81%. The sale prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.55. The stock is now traded at around $28.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Highland Private Wealth Management still held 12,518 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Highland Private Wealth Management reduced to a holding in General Electric Co by 47.46%. The sale prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.03. The stock is now traded at around $11.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Highland Private Wealth Management still held 15,290 shares as of 2020-12-31.