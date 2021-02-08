TrueNorth, Inc. Buys Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Federated Hermes Inc, Sells Gilead Sciences Inc, Fiserv Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF

Wichita, KS, based Investment company TrueNorth, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Federated Hermes Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, CVS Health Corp, sells Gilead Sciences Inc, Fiserv Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TrueNorth, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, TrueNorth, Inc. owns 276 stocks with a total value of $326 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 293,094 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42% Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL) - 892,696 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.49% Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 666,440 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.81% CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 133,508 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.86% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 384,223 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%

TrueNorth, Inc. initiated holding in Federated Hermes Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.94 and $30.04, with an estimated average price of $26.7. The stock is now traded at around $29.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 93,459 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TrueNorth, Inc. initiated holding in Carpenter Technology Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.09 and $29.71, with an estimated average price of $23.24. The stock is now traded at around $34.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 54,123 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TrueNorth, Inc. initiated holding in Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.13 and $18.1, with an estimated average price of $16.54. The stock is now traded at around $17.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TrueNorth, Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,619 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TrueNorth, Inc. initiated holding in American Outdoor Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.11 and $18.53, with an estimated average price of $15.1. The stock is now traded at around $19.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TrueNorth, Inc. initiated holding in CBIZ Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.37 and $26.82, with an estimated average price of $24.63. The stock is now traded at around $27.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TrueNorth, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.81%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $21.82. The stock is now traded at around $21.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 666,440 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TrueNorth, Inc. added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 32.86%. The purchase prices were between $78.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $85.64. The stock is now traded at around $96.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 133,508 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TrueNorth, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.12%. The purchase prices were between $21.19 and $21.35, with an estimated average price of $21.28. The stock is now traded at around $21.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 445,873 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TrueNorth, Inc. added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 77168.29%. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 31,680 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TrueNorth, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 26.44%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 58,748 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TrueNorth, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.47%. The purchase prices were between $21.31 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $21.79. The stock is now traded at around $22.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 283,740 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TrueNorth, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

TrueNorth, Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1456.99 and $1541.95, with an estimated average price of $1495.05.

TrueNorth, Inc. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1348.76 and $1517.9, with an estimated average price of $1418.95.

TrueNorth, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1.

TrueNorth, Inc. sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $64.44 and $82.44, with an estimated average price of $74.51.

TrueNorth, Inc. sold out a holding in National Fuel Gas Co. The sale prices were between $38.17 and $43.63, with an estimated average price of $41.65.