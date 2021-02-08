Wrapmanager Inc Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, United Parcel Service Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Wrapmanager Inc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Apple Inc, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, United Parcel Service Inc, Chevron Corp, McKesson Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wrapmanager Inc. As of 2020Q4, Wrapmanager Inc owns 235 stocks with a total value of $298 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SPYD, ILMN, ICLN, GBT, AIMC, PHG, WMT, USB, NEE, EL, LBRDK, NXPI, IWO, BK, GS, IDXX, RDS.B, EDU, LOGI, VNET, MEG, MS, HDB, QCOM, ICLR, SPY, RDY, TSM, VIPS, IUSG, WFC, CX, Added Positions: SPMD, SPSM, SPDW, SPEM, AAPL, SPAB, MBB, IGIB, FLOT, ACWV, ANGL, MSFT, ABT, AMZN, SPYV, GOOG, ESGD, EMB, BAB, ESGE, SBUX, BAC, INTC, MA, PYPL, CCI, VUG, V, ADBE, JNJ, VRTX, FB, VTV, HD, JPM, BABA, EVOP, PG, IGSB, ACN, MRK, NKE, DIS, ALGN, BRK.B, ZTS, CMCSA, GIS, IWP, PFF, LGND, SPSB, MDT, ADP, CRS, VZ, GOOGL, ARGX, SLYG, ADSK, AERI, CRM, IBM, NICE, MCD, LHX, LOPE, ISRG, HCSG, VBK, DOX, AEP, TSN, TAL, VIAC, ASML, GFI, MSCI, DG, SBSW, NOW, QLTA, REGN, EFG, NVO, KN, SCZ, CSGP,

UPS, CVX, XOM, KO, CM, BTI, BCE, ENB, ORCL, PM, ABBV, AMBA, BIIB, MCHP, NGG, NVS, TRP, TMO, ACIW, DUK, USMV, MELI, AVGO, D, GILD, HON, HBAN, EFAV, RAMP, PFE, PNC, PPL, ROG, UNP, VOD, AXGN, OMCL, RTX, RF, TWTR, VOT, MMM, CTXS, DORM, ETN, IWF, K, NEWR, PCTY, PEG, STX, SO, MDYG, SLYV, TEL, VBR, TWOU, ABC, AMGN, ADM, AZN, T, BMY, CAH, CTT, CRNC, CSCO, CREE, CVS, DEO, FEYE, FCX, FRPT, IT, GNMK, GKOS, HTLD, INFO, IPG, IONS, EEMV, JCI, JNPR, LFUS, NEOG, NEO, NUAN, PSN, PEP, RBA, UL, VOE, WDC, AMWD, ADI, DISCA, DLB, DD, FIBK, AJG, GH, IMGN, IWD, QRTEA, SLAB, EWX, Sold Out: BSJL, GSK, MCK, XLK, UN, CHRW, HSTM, SNY, INGR, AU, HMSY, SPGI, COST, SSD, ZTO, ADAP, MBT,

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 549,430 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.90% SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 380,165 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 212,216 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% BTC iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) - 92,949 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.77% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 215,846 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.48%

Wrapmanager Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $27 and $34.09, with an estimated average price of $31.01. The stock is now traded at around $35.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 21,197 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wrapmanager Inc initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $292.7 and $370.96, with an estimated average price of $327.99. The stock is now traded at around $451.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,656 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wrapmanager Inc initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $28.29, with an estimated average price of $22.62. The stock is now traded at around $31.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 19,540 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wrapmanager Inc initiated holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.65 and $63.77, with an estimated average price of $49.17. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,065 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wrapmanager Inc initiated holding in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.32 and $58.01, with an estimated average price of $49.45. The stock is now traded at around $59.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,976 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wrapmanager Inc initiated holding in Royal Philips NV. The purchase prices were between $46.5 and $54.97, with an estimated average price of $50.97. The stock is now traded at around $56.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,805 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wrapmanager Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 30.94%. The purchase prices were between $33.24 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $37.22. The stock is now traded at around $44.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 152,038 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wrapmanager Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 35.39%. The purchase prices were between $27.99 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $32.19. The stock is now traded at around $41.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 151,288 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wrapmanager Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.08%. The purchase prices were between $28.3 and $34.03, with an estimated average price of $31.59. The stock is now traded at around $35.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 157,746 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wrapmanager Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.09%. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $39.77. The stock is now traded at around $45.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 132,523 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wrapmanager Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 52.66%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 24,633 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wrapmanager Inc added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 37.05%. The purchase prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11. The stock is now traded at around $110.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 28,217 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wrapmanager Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.93 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $23.07.

Wrapmanager Inc sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $33.42 and $39.17, with an estimated average price of $36.74.

Wrapmanager Inc sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $143.79 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $166.85.

Wrapmanager Inc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Wrapmanager Inc sold out a holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98.

Wrapmanager Inc sold out a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $87.34 and $106.16, with an estimated average price of $95.3.