Wrapmanager Inc Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, United Parcel Service Inc

February 08, 2021 | About: SPMD +1.57% SPSM +2.74% SPDW +0.77% SPEM +0.53% AAPL +0.11% MBB -0.02% SPYD +1.31% ILMN +5.16% ICLN +0.99% GBT -0.14% AI +2.86%

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Wrapmanager Inc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Apple Inc, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, United Parcel Service Inc, Chevron Corp, McKesson Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wrapmanager Inc. As of 2020Q4, Wrapmanager Inc owns 235 stocks with a total value of $298 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WRAPMANAGER INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wrapmanager+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WRAPMANAGER INC
  1. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 549,430 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.90%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 380,165 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 212,216 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) - 92,949 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.77%
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 215,846 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.48%
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)

Wrapmanager Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $27 and $34.09, with an estimated average price of $31.01. The stock is now traded at around $35.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 21,197 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Wrapmanager Inc initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $292.7 and $370.96, with an estimated average price of $327.99. The stock is now traded at around $451.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,656 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Wrapmanager Inc initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $28.29, with an estimated average price of $22.62. The stock is now traded at around $31.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 19,540 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT)

Wrapmanager Inc initiated holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.65 and $63.77, with an estimated average price of $49.17. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,065 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC)

Wrapmanager Inc initiated holding in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.32 and $58.01, with an estimated average price of $49.45. The stock is now traded at around $59.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,976 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Royal Philips NV (PHG)

Wrapmanager Inc initiated holding in Royal Philips NV. The purchase prices were between $46.5 and $54.97, with an estimated average price of $50.97. The stock is now traded at around $56.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,805 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)

Wrapmanager Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 30.94%. The purchase prices were between $33.24 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $37.22. The stock is now traded at around $44.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 152,038 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)

Wrapmanager Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 35.39%. The purchase prices were between $27.99 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $32.19. The stock is now traded at around $41.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 151,288 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Wrapmanager Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.08%. The purchase prices were between $28.3 and $34.03, with an estimated average price of $31.59. The stock is now traded at around $35.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 157,746 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Wrapmanager Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.09%. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $39.77. The stock is now traded at around $45.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 132,523 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Wrapmanager Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 52.66%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 24,633 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Wrapmanager Inc added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 37.05%. The purchase prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11. The stock is now traded at around $110.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 28,217 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL)

Wrapmanager Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.93 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $23.07.

Sold Out: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Wrapmanager Inc sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $33.42 and $39.17, with an estimated average price of $36.74.

Sold Out: McKesson Corp (MCK)

Wrapmanager Inc sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $143.79 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $166.85.

Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)

Wrapmanager Inc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Sold Out: SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK)

Wrapmanager Inc sold out a holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98.

Sold Out: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Wrapmanager Inc sold out a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $87.34 and $106.16, with an estimated average price of $95.3.



