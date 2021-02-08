Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, WEC Energy Group Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Radnor, PA, based Investment company Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, The Walt Disney Co, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, WEC Energy Group Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. owns 110 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VTEB, HON, SCHA, ANTM, SO, NEO, VTI,
- Added Positions: BIV, BSV, RSP, DIS, BDX, MCD, IEFA, AAPL, BX, COST, JPM, CVS, AMT, PEP, EEMV, IGSB, CMCSA, BRK.B, PFE, VZ, VIG, ABT, AOM, ABBV, VFC, UNF, IFF, INTC, DD, AOR,
- Reduced Positions: GSK, T, COP, PG, PYPL, TGT, CSCO, JNJ, RTX, SMG, BHP, SPY, UNH, UGI, KMB, CLX, CSX, LMT, VLO,
- Sold Out: QQQ, WEC,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,939 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 54,359 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22%
- Globus Medical Inc (GMED) - 77,085 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio.
- Intuit Inc (INTU) - 10,840 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 16,635 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48%
Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.06 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.21. The stock is now traded at around $203.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,125 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.78 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $80.02. The stock is now traded at around $101.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $272.8 and $333.15, with an estimated average price of $307.47. The stock is now traded at around $287.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 715 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $205.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,115 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Southern Co (SO)
Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $56.26 and $64.17, with an estimated average price of $60.21. The stock is now traded at around $60.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.55%. The purchase prices were between $91.43 and $92.69, with an estimated average price of $92.09. The stock is now traded at around $91.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 30,260 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.53%. The purchase prices were between $82.37 and $82.8, with an estimated average price of $82.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 24,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.80%. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $134.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 12,210 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 29.14%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $190.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,492 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04.Sold Out: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)
Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $88.68 and $104.85, with an estimated average price of $97.29.
