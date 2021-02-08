>
Adams Wealth Management Buys CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Sells PIMCO High Income Fund, Adobe Inc, Johnson & Johnson

February 08, 2021 | About: SCHX +0.78% SPIB +0.08% SCHA +2.25% SCHE +0.51% GSLC +0.7% ITOT +0.88% PHK +1.12% ADBE +0.33% FTSM +0.02% JNJ +0.29% BA +1.93%

Investment company Adams Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, sells PIMCO High Income Fund, Adobe Inc, Johnson & Johnson, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adams Wealth Management. As of 2020Q4, Adams Wealth Management owns 61 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Adams Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/adams+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Adams Wealth Management
  1. CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 749,312 shares, 45.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.84%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 386,128 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.15%
  3. CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 105,276 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.92%
  4. CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 246,304 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.86%
  5. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 69,495 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.54%
Added: CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Adams Wealth Management added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 25.84%. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $90.95, with an estimated average price of $86.03. The stock is now traded at around $95.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.36%. The holding were 749,312 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)

Adams Wealth Management added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET by 21.15%. The purchase prices were between $36.68 and $37.18, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $37.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 386,128 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Adams Wealth Management added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 22.92%. The purchase prices were between $69.78 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $80.02. The stock is now traded at around $101.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 105,276 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Adams Wealth Management added to a holding in CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.86%. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $29.05. The stock is now traded at around $33.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 246,304 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)

Adams Wealth Management added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 21.54%. The purchase prices were between $66.13 and $75.69, with an estimated average price of $71.7. The stock is now traded at around $79.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 69,495 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Adams Wealth Management added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 49.40%. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $86.22, with an estimated average price of $80.82. The stock is now traded at around $91.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 23,713 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK)

Adams Wealth Management sold out a holding in PIMCO High Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.26 and $6.19, with an estimated average price of $5.7.

Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Adams Wealth Management sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.85.

Sold Out: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

Adams Wealth Management sold out a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The sale prices were between $60.02 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $60.05.

Sold Out: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Adams Wealth Management sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.57.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Adams Wealth Management sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.

Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Adams Wealth Management sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $169.94.



Here is the complete portfolio of Adams Wealth Management. Also check out:

