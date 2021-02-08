Adams Wealth Management Buys CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Sells PIMCO High Income Fund, Adobe Inc, Johnson & Johnson

Investment company Adams Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, sells PIMCO High Income Fund, Adobe Inc, Johnson & Johnson, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adams Wealth Management. As of 2020Q4, Adams Wealth Management owns 61 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: SCHX, SPIB, SCHA, SCHE, GSLC, ITOT, XSD, SCHP, TLT, SCHF, LEMB, CLR,

SCHX, SPIB, SCHA, SCHE, GSLC, ITOT, XSD, SCHP, TLT, SCHF, LEMB, CLR, Reduced Positions: QCOM, AAPL, MSFT, PKG, AOM, STX, EXR, PFG, SCHD, ABBV, EMR, PFE, KO, HP, PM, WPC, VZ, O, SBUX, AMD, AMZN, GMS, FB, SYY, PG, AES, NVDA, ENB, LTC, CPSI, SRC, CI, ATKR, HUM,

QCOM, AAPL, MSFT, PKG, AOM, STX, EXR, PFG, SCHD, ABBV, EMR, PFE, KO, HP, PM, WPC, VZ, O, SBUX, AMD, AMZN, GMS, FB, SYY, PG, AES, NVDA, ENB, LTC, CPSI, SRC, CI, ATKR, HUM, Sold Out: PHK, ADBE, JNJ, FTSM, BABA, CAT, DIAX, QQQX, V, BMY, UNP, RQI, EOS, JCE, PDI, FPL, MRK, TSI, PDT, HTD, NHF, RA, ALL, MO, NFLX, FEN, KMF, DIS, WY, AWF, FAM, DG, MPC, XOP, PNC, UNH, GGN, BAC, CTSH, CMCSA, HD, KMB, ALV, COST, LLY, GILD, MAR, PEP, TMO, GDXJ, USHY, MMM, ACN, BRK.B, CCI, INTU, ES, WFC, DAL, PINS, IEMG, LQD, SHYG, TQQQ, XLK, APD, AZN, BIIB, CSCO, DEO, ECL, NKE, NVO, SRE, TRV, URI, EBAY, VKI, PFO, VGM, NAD, NEA, MA, MMD, PYPL, PTON, TIP, DDD, AEP, AXP, AMP, AMAT, BCE, BA, CVS, CCL, SCHW, CHKP, CVX, COO, CMI, DHR, DUK, EPD, EFX, EQIX, GD, LHX, HRC, HON, ITT, IONS, SJM, LKQ, NI, OKE, PPG, ROP, SA, SO, SYK, TJX, TXN, TXRH, WMT, WMB, ZION, NUV, EIM, AG, CHTR, TSLA, PSX, INVH, VNE, VVNT, FSKR, FTEC, FVD, FXI, IEFA, MDY, SLV, VBR, VTI, VXUS, A, AKAM, ATI, ARLP, AIG, AMT, ABC, AMGN, ACGL, AZO, ADSK, TFC, BHP, BP, BIDU, BLK, BXMT, PRDO, CE, CME, C, CTXS, CL, DXC, CREE, CRESY, ENLC, DE, DLX, DISCA, DLB, DOV, ETN, EBIX, EME, EXPE, XOM, FBC, GE, GES, WELL, HPQ, HOLX, IMGN, IFF, J, JCI, JLL, KLAC, KEY, KRC, KFY, MDLZ, KR, LRCX, LVS, LFVN, MMP, MMC, MAT, MCK, MU, MS, NDAQ, NHTC, NVS, ORCL, OSK, PPL, PH, PLT, RF, ROST, CRM, TGT, TTM, TXT, TOL, TRP, UAA, UL, RTX, VLO, VRTX, VMC, WEC, WOR, XLNX, ET, RDS.B, NZF, NMZ, PHD, CSIQ, SQM, JAZZ, TEL, BEP, CTSO, HI, DISCK, RGA, AVGO, EFC, FRC, MOS, AMCX, BUI, GLIBA, PNR, FWONA, SAIC, WPG, TBPH, DNOW, FWONK, LTRPA, LBRDK, KHC, HPE, UA, LSXMA, LSXMK, TCMD, FTV, ASIX, SNAP, SGH, MFGP, NVT, PS, PRSP, DELL, VNT, BND, BNDX, BSV, DGRO, FAZ, FHLC, GLD, IDV, IJJ, ILF, IVV, IVW, IWP, LIT, MTUM, PICK, SCHB, SHY, SSO, UDOW, URA, VBK,

For the details of Adams Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/adams+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 749,312 shares, 45.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.84% SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 386,128 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.15% CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 105,276 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.92% CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 246,304 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.86% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 69,495 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.54%

Adams Wealth Management added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 25.84%. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $90.95, with an estimated average price of $86.03. The stock is now traded at around $95.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.36%. The holding were 749,312 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adams Wealth Management added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET by 21.15%. The purchase prices were between $36.68 and $37.18, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $37.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 386,128 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adams Wealth Management added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 22.92%. The purchase prices were between $69.78 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $80.02. The stock is now traded at around $101.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 105,276 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adams Wealth Management added to a holding in CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.86%. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $29.05. The stock is now traded at around $33.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 246,304 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adams Wealth Management added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 21.54%. The purchase prices were between $66.13 and $75.69, with an estimated average price of $71.7. The stock is now traded at around $79.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 69,495 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adams Wealth Management added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 49.40%. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $86.22, with an estimated average price of $80.82. The stock is now traded at around $91.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 23,713 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adams Wealth Management sold out a holding in PIMCO High Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.26 and $6.19, with an estimated average price of $5.7.

Adams Wealth Management sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.85.

Adams Wealth Management sold out a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The sale prices were between $60.02 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $60.05.

Adams Wealth Management sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.57.

Adams Wealth Management sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.

Adams Wealth Management sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $169.94.