VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Pfizer Inc

Investment company VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Union Pacific Corp, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Pfizer Inc, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, Cummins Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC owns 135 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: UNP, TXN, FAST, BLK, AMGN, ITW, HD, SPG, VWO, MA, JPM, ICE, NEE, TWLO, SPEM, XLK, SDY, BG, JD, EWY, XBI, PLUG, GOLD, XLRE, ADS, ESTC, INDA, XLU, IBN, RXT, FEZ, ARKG, EA, TGT, ICLN, KBE, RSP, XHB, GS, VVR,

UNP, TXN, FAST, BLK, AMGN, ITW, HD, SPG, VWO, MA, JPM, ICE, NEE, TWLO, SPEM, XLK, SDY, BG, JD, EWY, XBI, PLUG, GOLD, XLRE, ADS, ESTC, INDA, XLU, IBN, RXT, FEZ, ARKG, EA, TGT, ICLN, KBE, RSP, XHB, GS, VVR, Added Positions: SPY, GLD, IVV, SPAB, ADP, SPSB, CWB, QQQ, SJNK, AMLP, TOTL, ATVI, UL, CRM, AGNC, V, IBB, MSFT, AY, ISD, BKLN, AAPL, GDX, CWEN, BZH, ZM, MRNA, INTC, SBUX,

SPY, GLD, IVV, SPAB, ADP, SPSB, CWB, QQQ, SJNK, AMLP, TOTL, ATVI, UL, CRM, AGNC, V, IBB, MSFT, AY, ISD, BKLN, AAPL, GDX, CWEN, BZH, ZM, MRNA, INTC, SBUX, Reduced Positions: BIL, VZ, PFE, CMI, SPTM, KO, MRK, PEG, JNJ, PSA, MO, DUK, GPC, T, OMC, CERN, BMY, BABA, SJM, FB, USMV, NFLX, ABBV, IGSB, IBM, AMZN, IWB, VTI, SPDW, VIG, COP, PYPL, PSX, ESGU, IDXX, GPRO, INTU, GOVT, EFG, EL, NEAR, XLV, ESGE, IHI, VLUE, IEFA, GOOGL, IJR, IYG, IXN, VGT, BRK.B, DIS, TEAM, LQD, QCOM, MTUM, MVO, AMD,

BIL, VZ, PFE, CMI, SPTM, KO, MRK, PEG, JNJ, PSA, MO, DUK, GPC, T, OMC, CERN, BMY, BABA, SJM, FB, USMV, NFLX, ABBV, IGSB, IBM, AMZN, IWB, VTI, SPDW, VIG, COP, PYPL, PSX, ESGU, IDXX, GPRO, INTU, GOVT, EFG, EL, NEAR, XLV, ESGE, IHI, VLUE, IEFA, GOOGL, IJR, IYG, IXN, VGT, BRK.B, DIS, TEAM, LQD, QCOM, MTUM, MVO, AMD, Sold Out: DLN, LEG, NUE, SO, HPQ, MDT, SHV, AFL, BND, DEO, SAP, MCO, SHY, NVO, MKC, BF.B, PEP, CHD, WBA, CHKP, SYK, XOM, WAT, WFC, BDX, AXP, PBCT, 8H6H,

For the details of VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/visionpoint+advisory+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 291,487 shares, 13.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 72.2% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 49,211 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4317.50% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 41,830 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.45% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 15,639 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 186.64% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 42,120 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.65%

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.81. The stock is now traded at around $204.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 10,558 shares as of 2020-12-31.

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.09 and $166.68, with an estimated average price of $155.65. The stock is now traded at around $175.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 13,180 shares as of 2020-12-31.

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Fastenal Co. The purchase prices were between $42.94 and $50.05, with an estimated average price of $47.11. The stock is now traded at around $47.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 43,316 shares as of 2020-12-31.

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $570.12 and $721.54, with an estimated average price of $664.68. The stock is now traded at around $726.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 2,881 shares as of 2020-12-31.

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $230.16. The stock is now traded at around $237.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 8,905 shares as of 2020-12-31.

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $191.85 and $217.54, with an estimated average price of $204.56. The stock is now traded at around $204.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 9,906 shares as of 2020-12-31.

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 4317.50%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $390.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.11%. The holding were 49,211 shares as of 2020-12-31.

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 1452.18%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $171.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 26,356 shares as of 2020-12-31.

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 186.64%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $392.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 15,639 shares as of 2020-12-31.

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 170.58%. The purchase prices were between $30.52 and $30.88, with an estimated average price of $30.71. The stock is now traded at around $30.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 128,516 shares as of 2020-12-31.

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 748.15%. The purchase prices were between $138.67 and $179.24, with an estimated average price of $164.66. The stock is now traded at around $167.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 13,036 shares as of 2020-12-31.

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 169.86%. The purchase prices were between $31.31 and $31.42, with an estimated average price of $31.37. The stock is now traded at around $31.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 95,455 shares as of 2020-12-31.

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $92.91 and $107.35, with an estimated average price of $101.8.

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The sale prices were between $39.99 and $45.66, with an estimated average price of $42.91.

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $46.04 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $51.75.

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $17.35 and $24.59, with an estimated average price of $21.02.

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $56.26 and $64.17, with an estimated average price of $60.21.

VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.21.