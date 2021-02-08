LifePro Asset Management Buys DraftKings Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Sells Splunk Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Intel Corp

Investment company LifePro Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys DraftKings Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Roper Technologies Inc, sells Splunk Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LifePro Asset Management. As of 2020Q4, LifePro Asset Management owns 85 stocks with a total value of $315 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DKNG, CMG, ISRG, SHW, ROP, AMZN, MSFT, JNK, XLY, V, EMR, JPM, JNJ, PFF, COST, NKE, SBUX, DIS, TXN, WMT, SCHB, VTI, UNP, ADI, EMB, ADP, PEP, BIV, MA, JKE, IWM, MRK, HD, FVD, AGG, MCD, VOO, CSX, FB, PYPL, ARKW, SO, VHT, APD, BR, TJX, MU, BDX, ORCL, ITOT, TSLA, HON, ASML, EEM, BRK.B, XLI, USMV, ADBE, SPY,

DKNG, CMG, ISRG, SHW, ROP, AMZN, MSFT, JNK, XLY, V, EMR, JPM, JNJ, PFF, COST, NKE, SBUX, DIS, TXN, WMT, SCHB, VTI, UNP, ADI, EMB, ADP, PEP, BIV, MA, JKE, IWM, MRK, HD, FVD, AGG, MCD, VOO, CSX, FB, PYPL, ARKW, SO, VHT, APD, BR, TJX, MU, BDX, ORCL, ITOT, TSLA, HON, ASML, EEM, BRK.B, XLI, USMV, ADBE, SPY, Added Positions: PTON, TTD, MDB, OKTA, SHOP, SNAP, DOCU, LULU, NOW, NFLX, SHY, RNG, AMD, HYG, ZTS, ILMN, VIG, LQD, VUG, FLOT,

PTON, TTD, MDB, OKTA, SHOP, SNAP, DOCU, LULU, NOW, NFLX, SHY, RNG, AMD, HYG, ZTS, ILMN, VIG, LQD, VUG, FLOT, Reduced Positions: ZM, EXR, INTC, XLK, AAPL,

ZM, EXR, INTC, XLK, AAPL, Sold Out: SPLK,

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 179,188 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.67% The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 27,963 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.55% MongoDB Inc (MDB) - 47,059 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.13% Okta Inc (OKTA) - 63,773 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.04% Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) - 47,031 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.79%

LifePro Asset Management initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.4 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $47.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 303,643 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LifePro Asset Management initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1188.54 and $1426.3, with an estimated average price of $1312.73. The stock is now traded at around $1504.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.01%. The holding were 9,111 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LifePro Asset Management initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $667.08 and $818.1, with an estimated average price of $745.45. The stock is now traded at around $769.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 7,908 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LifePro Asset Management initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $670.38 and $747.63, with an estimated average price of $711.97. The stock is now traded at around $724.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 8,264 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LifePro Asset Management initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $367.5 and $433.89, with an estimated average price of $410.96. The stock is now traded at around $407.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 6,592 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LifePro Asset Management initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3322.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 811 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LifePro Asset Management added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 22.73%. The purchase prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.32. The stock is now traded at around $91.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 72,533 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LifePro Asset Management sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.23.