LifePro Asset Management Buys DraftKings Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Sells Splunk Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Intel Corp

February 08, 2021 | About: AMD +4.06% DKNG -2.97% CMG -0.19% ISRG +1.02% SHW +1.04% ROP +0.55% AMZN -0.87% SPLK -0.4%

Investment company LifePro Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys DraftKings Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Roper Technologies Inc, sells Splunk Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LifePro Asset Management. As of 2020Q4, LifePro Asset Management owns 85 stocks with a total value of $315 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of LifePro Asset Management
  1. Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 179,188 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.67%
  2. The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 27,963 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.55%
  3. MongoDB Inc (MDB) - 47,059 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.13%
  4. Okta Inc (OKTA) - 63,773 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.04%
  5. Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) - 47,031 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.79%
New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

LifePro Asset Management initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.4 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $47.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 303,643 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

LifePro Asset Management initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1188.54 and $1426.3, with an estimated average price of $1312.73. The stock is now traded at around $1504.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.01%. The holding were 9,111 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

LifePro Asset Management initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $667.08 and $818.1, with an estimated average price of $745.45. The stock is now traded at around $769.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 7,908 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

LifePro Asset Management initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $670.38 and $747.63, with an estimated average price of $711.97. The stock is now traded at around $724.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 8,264 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

LifePro Asset Management initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $367.5 and $433.89, with an estimated average price of $410.96. The stock is now traded at around $407.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 6,592 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

LifePro Asset Management initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3322.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 811 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

LifePro Asset Management added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 22.73%. The purchase prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.32. The stock is now traded at around $91.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 72,533 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

LifePro Asset Management sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.23.



