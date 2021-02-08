Rothschild Asset Management Inc Buys JPMorgan Chase, Global Payments Inc, General Motors Co, Sells Kimberly-Clark Corp, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, Best Buy Co Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Rothschild Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Chase, Global Payments Inc, General Motors Co, Charles Schwab Corp, Bank of America Corp, sells Kimberly-Clark Corp, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, Best Buy Co Inc, Synopsys Inc, Helen Of Troy during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Rothschild Asset Management Inc owns 287 stocks with a total value of $7.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GPN, GM, PENN, EAF, AVNT, AHCO, GES, SAIL, ESTC, PLAY, TCRR, SPT, SHOO, CHGG, HWC, VBTX, NET, MA, HRI, FSLR, PYPL, MEDP, NVDA, SDC, CR, KNX, SYK, AAN, IWN, XRAY,

GPN, GM, PENN, EAF, AVNT, AHCO, GES, SAIL, ESTC, PLAY, TCRR, SPT, SHOO, CHGG, HWC, VBTX, NET, MA, HRI, FSLR, PYPL, MEDP, NVDA, SDC, CR, KNX, SYK, AAN, IWN, XRAY, Added Positions: JPM, SCHW, DIS, BAC, AMT, GOOGL, APD, MDT, UNH, PH, BLK, MU, KSU, BMY, CAT, XEL, TT, TGT, ICE, STT, PLD, CVX, ABBV, TMO, PEP, DISCA, LOW, HIG, AAPL, WLTW, NOC, PHM, CMCSA, MDLZ, TXT, LLY, ABC, COP, MSFT, MIK, MLM, PWR, DUK, DRH, AZO, UCBI, WSFS, PNFP, CE, BRX, DLX, SKYW, BJRI, RDN, EMR, ATRC, SPY, CVLT, PGNY, NPO, CRUS, NBIX, BK, LIVN, KALU, ABT, IWD, ATVI, LNT, CF, WAL, LHX, KBH, UCTT, PTCT, VRTX, SCI,

JPM, SCHW, DIS, BAC, AMT, GOOGL, APD, MDT, UNH, PH, BLK, MU, KSU, BMY, CAT, XEL, TT, TGT, ICE, STT, PLD, CVX, ABBV, TMO, PEP, DISCA, LOW, HIG, AAPL, WLTW, NOC, PHM, CMCSA, MDLZ, TXT, LLY, ABC, COP, MSFT, MIK, MLM, PWR, DUK, DRH, AZO, UCBI, WSFS, PNFP, CE, BRX, DLX, SKYW, BJRI, RDN, EMR, ATRC, SPY, CVLT, PGNY, NPO, CRUS, NBIX, BK, LIVN, KALU, ABT, IWD, ATVI, LNT, CF, WAL, LHX, KBH, UCTT, PTCT, VRTX, SCI, Reduced Positions: KMB, SNPS, BKH, GPK, VZ, TWO, TCF, TWNK, LW, ISBC, V, HIW, TKR, SPSC, HPP, RH, DECK, ORI, HZNP, SWX, AEO, DRI, BCOR, JNJ, AVGO, AMZN, PDM, RXN, EME, LAD, AIMC, IOVA, VAC, CRL, FR, GNRC, AMN, HRTX, EPAY, FHN, JCOM, VIAV, SPXC, SANM, SLAB, VG, FOLD, DAN, BSIG, SYNH, EVBG, AMED, AMWD, DTE, EXAS, FCN, HSC, J, LXP, MRK, PG, SIGI, UNF, JAZZ, FB, BLMN, FANG, QTS, AXTA, NSA, TFC, RE, HON, HST, LAMR, MMSI, MAA, ON, GRA, ZBRA, POR, AL, FGEN, BJ, FTDR, ADBE, ARNA, THG, LRCX, EGOV, SAIA, TFX, WTFC, ADUS, RP, IPHI, SEAS, BOX, NXRT, HTH, ALL, BRK.B, CSCO, HUN, KSS, LHCG, PRU, UFPI, HOMB, GLUU, PFGC, PETQ, ATSG, ADC, AEP, AXP, BA, BXP, CI, CMC, STZ, HRC, HFC, INTC, LMT, MKSI, MTZ, ARGO, LIN, SBCF, SWKS, OC, TRS, STAG, DOOR, ACHC, KHC, MGY, BHLB, CNOB, EOG, ENS, EFSC, FBNC, WRK, SASR, TRV, UFPT, PRG, ARR, MYRG, AMPH, FIBK, PSX, KN, PE, USFD, ASIX, COLD, Y, BSX, CACI, DE, HBNC, ITT, NUAN, OSBC, QCRH, STE, UMPQ, LEA, RVNC, ATUS,

KMB, SNPS, BKH, GPK, VZ, TWO, TCF, TWNK, LW, ISBC, V, HIW, TKR, SPSC, HPP, RH, DECK, ORI, HZNP, SWX, AEO, DRI, BCOR, JNJ, AVGO, AMZN, PDM, RXN, EME, LAD, AIMC, IOVA, VAC, CRL, FR, GNRC, AMN, HRTX, EPAY, FHN, JCOM, VIAV, SPXC, SANM, SLAB, VG, FOLD, DAN, BSIG, SYNH, EVBG, AMED, AMWD, DTE, EXAS, FCN, HSC, J, LXP, MRK, PG, SIGI, UNF, JAZZ, FB, BLMN, FANG, QTS, AXTA, NSA, TFC, RE, HON, HST, LAMR, MMSI, MAA, ON, GRA, ZBRA, POR, AL, FGEN, BJ, FTDR, ADBE, ARNA, THG, LRCX, EGOV, SAIA, TFX, WTFC, ADUS, RP, IPHI, SEAS, BOX, NXRT, HTH, ALL, BRK.B, CSCO, HUN, KSS, LHCG, PRU, UFPI, HOMB, GLUU, PFGC, PETQ, ATSG, ADC, AEP, AXP, BA, BXP, CI, CMC, STZ, HRC, HFC, INTC, LMT, MKSI, MTZ, ARGO, LIN, SBCF, SWKS, OC, TRS, STAG, DOOR, ACHC, KHC, MGY, BHLB, CNOB, EOG, ENS, EFSC, FBNC, WRK, SASR, TRV, UFPT, PRG, ARR, MYRG, AMPH, FIBK, PSX, KN, PE, USFD, ASIX, COLD, Y, BSX, CACI, DE, HBNC, ITT, NUAN, OSBC, QCRH, STE, UMPQ, LEA, RVNC, ATUS, Sold Out: DKS, BBY, HELE, QLYS, WERN, ORCL, PY9, BPMC, HMN, LDOS, T, BEAT, ESPR, CXO, AJRD, SNBR, CATM, LSI, IONS, EEFT, ICPT, ELY, PCH, GBCI, ITRI, OPCH, CERN, NUVA, NFBK, PBF, NTGR, WSM, SSB, CIEN, MAN, AGNC, DK, MGLN, HD, GOOG,

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,560,104 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.64% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 5,309,032 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.80% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 80,781 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.04% Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 1,066,271 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.03% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 686,317 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 119.69%

Rothschild Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.17 and $215.42, with an estimated average price of $186.6. The stock is now traded at around $200.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 368,202 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $39.01. The stock is now traded at around $56.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 1,699,339 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.03 and $96.09, with an estimated average price of $71.32. The stock is now traded at around $121.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 382,685 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Avient Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.75 and $40.37, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $42.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 678,177 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc initiated holding in GrafTech International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.22 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $8.06. The stock is now traded at around $11.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,528,029 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc initiated holding in AdaptHealth Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.41 and $38.53, with an estimated average price of $31.06. The stock is now traded at around $35.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 681,828 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 67.64%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $140.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 1,560,104 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 206.40%. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $55.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 1,914,558 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 119.69%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $190.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 686,317 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 71.80%. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $33.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 5,309,032 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 989.32%. The purchase prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.32. The stock is now traded at around $232.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 294,673 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 68.04%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2084.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 80,781 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The sale prices were between $50.9 and $63.05, with an estimated average price of $56.94.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $99.79 and $123.06, with an estimated average price of $111.8.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd. The sale prices were between $187.42 and $227.57, with an estimated average price of $206.14.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Qualys Inc. The sale prices were between $87.85 and $125.48, with an estimated average price of $98.95.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $55.59 and $65.3, with an estimated average price of $59.53.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Werner Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $38.02 and $44.65, with an estimated average price of $40.67.