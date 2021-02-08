Greenleaf Trust Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, American Tower Corp, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Citigroup Inc, Unilever NV

Kalamazoo, MI, based Investment company Greenleaf Trust (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, American Tower Corp, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Alphabet Inc, sells Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Citigroup Inc, Unilever NV, NortonLifeLock Inc, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenleaf Trust. As of 2020Q4, Greenleaf Trust owns 623 stocks with a total value of $7.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: UL, DVY, PKG, TDY, TRGP, TTWO, SJM, RGEN, PWR, PSA, PUK, PTEN, TDG, PVH, OTIS, NMZ, NUE, NTAP, NWG, NRG, MPWR, WPP, RCL, LYB, LOGI, GRMN, APTV, MRVL, JHG, WELL, WAT, TDS, VMC, VLO, UHS, URI, UI, TYL, TWTR, TWLO, MFG, TECH, CPRT, COP, LNG, CTLT, CARR, CCL, CAH, CIT, BURL, CTVA, BIO, BIDU, BP, AVT, AVB, ATHM, ARW, ANET, ADS, HAS, MIDD, MRO, MAN, MGM, LECO, JLL, GOVT, JBHT, PEAK, AAP, HIG, HAL, GNTX, ETSY, DISCA, DFS, FANG, CR,

Sold Out: UN, ATO, TAK, NLOK, AMTD, RING, VNT, ETRN, MGY, AGR, HPE, DNKN, LYG, FTI, COG, TKC, VIV, TIMB, CCJ, SNN, PHM,

Stryker Corp (SYK) - 20,818,477 shares, 67.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,656,471 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.71% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 2,188,986 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.05% BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 459,825 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.4% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 611,862 shares, 1.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.25%

Greenleaf Trust initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 18,105 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greenleaf Trust initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.98 and $96.7, with an estimated average price of $90.3. The stock is now traded at around $102.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,384 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greenleaf Trust initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $14.9 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $18.88. The stock is now traded at around $22.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 13,863 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greenleaf Trust initiated holding in NRG Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.54 and $37.55, with an estimated average price of $32.95. The stock is now traded at around $42.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6,038 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greenleaf Trust initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $36.93. The stock is now traded at around $46.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greenleaf Trust initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $84.4, with an estimated average price of $69.78. The stock is now traded at around $70.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,216 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greenleaf Trust added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 291.04%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 469,166 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greenleaf Trust added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 53.12%. The purchase prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.32. The stock is now traded at around $232.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 121,260 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greenleaf Trust added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 385.77%. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $134.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 72,973 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greenleaf Trust added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 297.61%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $78.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 84,631 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greenleaf Trust added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 22.24%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2084.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,096 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greenleaf Trust added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 96.68%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $94.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 58,796 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Greenleaf Trust sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Greenleaf Trust sold out a holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $91.67 and $102.45, with an estimated average price of $96.44.

Greenleaf Trust sold out a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The sale prices were between $18.11 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $20.19.

Greenleaf Trust sold out a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.39 and $18.97, with an estimated average price of $17.54.

Greenleaf Trust sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.86.

Greenleaf Trust sold out a holding in Avangrid Inc. The sale prices were between $44.43 and $55.67, with an estimated average price of $49.1.