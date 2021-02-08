SigFig Wealth Management, LLC Buys BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, BTC iShares MS

Investment company SigFig Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SigFig Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, SigFig Wealth Management, LLC owns 69 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MBB, MDYG, PKW, AAPL, VUG,

MBB, MDYG, PKW, AAPL, VUG, Added Positions: AGG, ITOT, GSLC, HYLB, PCY, GEM, GSIE, IEFA, VCSH, BNDX, IJR, VOO, BSV, IEMG, VEA, BLV, BIV, VMBS, ESGU, IVV, SPAB, SCHB, SPTM, SCHZ, EMB, SCHF, SCHE, LQD, ESGE, VWO, SPDW, IGSB, GOVT, SPEM, IUSB, SCHO, SHY, SHYG, SCHX, EFG, VLUE, VTI, TIP, IXN, SCHH, MUB, HYG, USMV, TLT, SPTS, VV, IHI, IJH, SCHP, BND, VO, IEF, SPIP, IWM,

AGG, ITOT, GSLC, HYLB, PCY, GEM, GSIE, IEFA, VCSH, BNDX, IJR, VOO, BSV, IEMG, VEA, BLV, BIV, VMBS, ESGU, IVV, SPAB, SCHB, SPTM, SCHZ, EMB, SCHF, SCHE, LQD, ESGE, VWO, SPDW, IGSB, GOVT, SPEM, IUSB, SCHO, SHY, SHYG, SCHX, EFG, VLUE, VTI, TIP, IXN, SCHH, MUB, HYG, USMV, TLT, SPTS, VV, IHI, IJH, SCHP, BND, VO, IEF, SPIP, IWM, Reduced Positions: VXF, IWB, PXH, USRT, VB,

VXF, IWB, PXH, USRT, VB, Sold Out: SPYG, NEAR, MTUM, IYG,

For the details of SigFig Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sigfig+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 2,079,343 shares, 17.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.62% BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 2,601,361 shares, 16.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.47% Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 997,171 shares, 11.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.06% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 1,803,478 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.99% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E (GEM) - 1,791,000 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.77%

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11. The stock is now traded at around $110.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,218 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SSgA SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.06 and $69.83, with an estimated average price of $64.2. The stock is now traded at around $75.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,995 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.27 and $73.34, with an estimated average price of $66.74. The stock is now traded at around $78.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,619 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,047 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.77 and $253.46, with an estimated average price of $239.84. The stock is now traded at around $266.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 795 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.62%. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $118, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 2,079,343 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.97%. The purchase prices were between $47.86 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $49.15. The stock is now traded at around $50.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 903,788 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 78.60%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 131,299 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40.04%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $359.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 29,131 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 79.53%. The purchase prices were between $82.37 and $82.8, with an estimated average price of $82.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 78,663 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 84.34%. The purchase prices were between $105.69 and $109.96, with an estimated average price of $108. The stock is now traded at around $105.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 35,005 shares as of 2020-12-31.

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $48.59 and $55.29, with an estimated average price of $52.62.

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.09 and $50.18, with an estimated average price of $50.14.

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $141.23 and $162.85, with an estimated average price of $153.43.

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The sale prices were between $117.68 and $150.05, with an estimated average price of $134.9.