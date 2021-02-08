Granite Springs Asset Management LLC Buys Aon PLC, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, General Motors Co, Sells AbbVie Inc, Allstate Corp, Amgen Inc

Investment company Granite Springs Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Aon PLC, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, General Motors Co, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, sells AbbVie Inc, Allstate Corp, Amgen Inc, National Fuel Gas Co, Accenture PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Granite Springs Asset Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Granite Springs Asset Management LLC owns 184 stocks with a total value of $126 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AON, LH, GM, MANT, TRS, RPAY, PNR, BAC, XLY, SSD, LAZ, OMF, ST, QCOM, MTZ, MWA, BKLN, IBB, FLOT, VOE, XLV, HACK, PSCT, VBR, LAMR, HCA, TSN, GS, LUV, CMCSA, BIG, ALSN, HUBB, NEA, JPC, VKQ, NAD, CPSR, ERES, CCIV, ACEV, BKT, RCS, TSI,
- Added Positions: UNH, KMB, T, XPO, DLTR, KAR, GOOGL, AMZN, IWO, NRZ, NEE, BRK.B, VZ, BMY, JNJ, IHI, XLK, VOO, ABT, CTSO, MSA, FB, C, BLK, VEA, AMT, G, COR, APTS, GOOG, BSX,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, ABBV, AMGN, NFG, ACN, GSY, AAPL, RTX, QQQ, TMO, DHI, LEN, CHTR, IJH, FMC, PFE, GOLD, PEP, GNRC, RBA, COST, SAIC, MSFT, DIS, ITB, VEU, HOLX, GPK, IJR, RSG, CAG, RHI, LFUS, RSP, ROST, XOM, TFX, BX, BMCH, URI, PLOW, VYM, HD, CASY, MAN, GNTX, USAC, NXPI, PYPL, VWO, EFA, LOW, JPM, TJX, IGT, SH, GILD, PG, IVAC, DFE, MXIM,
- Sold Out: ALL, TMX, DBX, SPXU, TRU, AXP, SLB, CHD, XLI, JRO, CLF, ITI, THTX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Granite Springs Asset Management LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56,011 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.53%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 15,236 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.94%
- Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) - 16,200 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.99%
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 48,636 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 13,000 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.49%
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $179.96 and $214.52, with an estimated average price of $204.13. The stock is now traded at around $225.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 3,380 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $187.99 and $214.42, with an estimated average price of $201.28. The stock is now traded at around $225.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 3,486 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $39.01. The stock is now traded at around $56.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 16,668 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Mantech International Corp (MANT)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Mantech International Corp. The purchase prices were between $62.32 and $88.94, with an estimated average price of $75.68. The stock is now traded at around $89.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 4,925 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: TriMas Corp (TRS)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC initiated holding in TriMas Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $32.31, with an estimated average price of $27.43. The stock is now traded at around $33.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 12,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Repay Holdings Corp (RPAY)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Repay Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.58 and $27.9, with an estimated average price of $24.4. The stock is now traded at around $26.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 13,310 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 222.28%. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.55. The stock is now traded at around $324.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 2,604 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 250.34%. The purchase prices were between $132.59 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.89. The stock is now traded at around $132.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 6,271 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 106.26%. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.55. The stock is now traded at around $28.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 39,241 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC added to a holding in XPO Logistics Inc by 113.05%. The purchase prices were between $86.26 and $120.87, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $120.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 5,912 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 39.57%. The purchase prices were between $88.68 and $113.05, with an estimated average price of $100.56. The stock is now traded at around $107.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,025 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC added to a holding in KAR Auction Services Inc by 64.45%. The purchase prices were between $13.71 and $19.62, with an estimated average price of $17.29. The stock is now traded at around $19.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 34,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Allstate Corp (ALL)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $88 and $109.93, with an estimated average price of $98.39.Sold Out: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.91 and $51.67, with an estimated average price of $48.38.Sold Out: Dropbox Inc (DBX)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Dropbox Inc. The sale prices were between $17.97 and $24.87, with an estimated average price of $20.38.Sold Out: ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF (SPXU)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $5.92 and $9.19, with an estimated average price of $7.13.Sold Out: TransUnion (TRU)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in TransUnion. The sale prices were between $79.15 and $100.97, with an estimated average price of $91.63.Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.18 and $23.45, with an estimated average price of $18.93.
