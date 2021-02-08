New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, Sells ProShares Short S&P500, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

North Andover, MA, based Investment company New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, sells ProShares Short S&P500, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund, MGM Resorts International during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. owns 74 stocks with a total value of $399 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RSP, VTV, IWM, CRWD, MMIN, JETS, ACI, CAT, GNRC, IWF, IWD, CVX, TSLA, LHX, SPYD, IWR, FDN,

RSP, VTV, IWM, CRWD, MMIN, JETS, ACI, CAT, GNRC, IWF, IWD, CVX, TSLA, LHX, SPYD, IWR, FDN, Added Positions: IYJ, ACWX, VHT, AGG, QQQ, VOO, XHE, ITB, WMT, UPS, V, COST, ADBE, NVDA, JPM, DOCU, SEDG, VEEV, NOW, DGRO, AMZN, PYPL, TDOC, AMD, VZ, MTUM, MSFT, SPLG, MA, LLY,

IYJ, ACWX, VHT, AGG, QQQ, VOO, XHE, ITB, WMT, UPS, V, COST, ADBE, NVDA, JPM, DOCU, SEDG, VEEV, NOW, DGRO, AMZN, PYPL, TDOC, AMD, VZ, MTUM, MSFT, SPLG, MA, LLY, Reduced Positions: SPY, USMV, GLD, CCI, LQD, AAPL, SPYG, VDC, QUAL, VGT, WPC, T, XOM, IJR, XLV,

SPY, USMV, GLD, CCI, LQD, AAPL, SPYG, VDC, QUAL, VGT, WPC, T, XOM, IJR, XLV, Sold Out: SH, FBT, MGM, ABT, RNG,

BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 256,354 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.16% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 92,616 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 216,124 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. New Position SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 60,526 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.29% Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 101,007 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.31%

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $134.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.9%. The holding were 216,124 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $123.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 104,119 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $227.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 51,517 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.5 and $224.9, with an estimated average price of $156.08. The stock is now traded at around $222.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 29,917 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. initiated holding in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.93 and $27.66, with an estimated average price of $27.32. The stock is now traded at around $27.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 219,155 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.5 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $20.19. The stock is now traded at around $23.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 266,378 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 298.41%. The purchase prices were between $81.43 and $97.19, with an estimated average price of $91.19. The stock is now traded at around $100.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 168,460 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 38.90%. The purchase prices were between $45.05 and $53.3, with an estimated average price of $49.72. The stock is now traded at around $55.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 345,470 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 244.24%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $359.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,389 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. added to a holding in SSgA SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 23.73%. The purchase prices were between $96.18 and $114.34, with an estimated average price of $105.45. The stock is now traded at around $126.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 25,863 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 35.49%. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $145.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,988 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 31.68%. The purchase prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.79. The stock is now traded at around $163.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,313 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $17.97 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $19.06.

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $152.75 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $162.29.

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. sold out a holding in MGM Resorts International. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $31.67, with an estimated average price of $25.8.

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $108.7.

New England Investment & Retirement Group, Inc. sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $257.01 and $402.51, with an estimated average price of $311.53.