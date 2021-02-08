CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Toronto, A6, based Investment company CIBC World Markets Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Nike Inc, sells Cisco Systems Inc, SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Linde PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CIBC World Markets Inc.. As of 2020Q4, CIBC World Markets Inc. owns 1188 stocks with a total value of $31.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of CIBC World Markets Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cibc+world+markets+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 36,440,163 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.49% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 22,523,244 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.98% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 26,531,566 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.58% Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 13,859,027 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.07% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 7,788,603 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 151.28%

CIBC World Markets Inc. initiated holding in Lightspeed POS Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $70.39, with an estimated average price of $46.45. The stock is now traded at around $72.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 486,350 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CIBC World Markets Inc. initiated holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.7 and $33.79, with an estimated average price of $30.56. The stock is now traded at around $28.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,001,575 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CIBC World Markets Inc. initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.76 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $48.21. The stock is now traded at around $56.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 275,504 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CIBC World Markets Inc. initiated holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $39.61, with an estimated average price of $34.81. The stock is now traded at around $38.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 224,644 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CIBC World Markets Inc. initiated holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.81 and $43.62, with an estimated average price of $36.09. The stock is now traded at around $50.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 110,828 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CIBC World Markets Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF. The purchase prices were between $17.73 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.1. The stock is now traded at around $22.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 322,262 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CIBC World Markets Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 151.28%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 7,788,603 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CIBC World Markets Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 128.41%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $266.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 1,960,659 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CIBC World Markets Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 79.35%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3322.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 176,772 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CIBC World Markets Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 36.34%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $242.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 4,257,313 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CIBC World Markets Inc. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 537.05%. The purchase prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.58. The stock is now traded at around $143.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,690,382 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CIBC World Markets Inc. added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 1581.21%. The purchase prices were between $328.71 and $511.66, with an estimated average price of $422.01. The stock is now traded at around $532.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 277,836 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CIBC World Markets Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF. The sale prices were between $21.31 and $24.81, with an estimated average price of $23.17.

CIBC World Markets Inc. sold out a holding in Cintas Corp. The sale prices were between $314.55 and $368.66, with an estimated average price of $347.39.

CIBC World Markets Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $148.97 and $157.74, with an estimated average price of $153.29.

CIBC World Markets Inc. sold out a holding in TopBuild Corp. The sale prices were between $153.21 and $198.78, with an estimated average price of $176.93.

CIBC World Markets Inc. sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.

CIBC World Markets Inc. sold out a holding in Science Applications International Corp. The sale prices were between $73.32 and $99.65, with an estimated average price of $88.07.