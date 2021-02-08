>
Value Monitoring, Inc. Buys VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, Sells SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa, VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF

February 08, 2021 | About: SJNK +0.33% ANGL +0.37%

Investment company Value Monitoring, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, sells SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa, VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Value Monitoring, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Value Monitoring, Inc. owns 4 stocks with a total value of $28 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Value Monitoring, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/value+monitoring%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Value Monitoring, Inc.
  1. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK) - 477,765 shares, 45.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 168.39%
  2. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 351,516 shares, 39.74% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa (HYMB) - 35,898 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.51%
  4. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) - 34,346 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.33%
New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

Value Monitoring, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.19 and $31.98, with an estimated average price of $30.59. The stock is now traded at around $32.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 39.74%. The holding were 351,516 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)

Value Monitoring, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond by 168.39%. The purchase prices were between $25.77 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $27.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 28.45%. The holding were 477,765 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Value Monitoring, Inc.. Also check out:

