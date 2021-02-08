HBC Financial Services, PLLC Buys BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Starbucks Corp, Sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Starwood Property Trust Inc

Investment company HBC Financial Services, PLLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Starbucks Corp, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Cleanspark Inc, sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Starwood Property Trust Inc, International Business Machines Corp, CVS Health Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HBC Financial Services, PLLC. As of 2020Q4, HBC Financial Services, PLLC owns 160 stocks with a total value of $129 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MUB, AGG, CLSK, INTC, BEPC, GDX, BIPC, RIOT, MDB, MELI, SE, F, DLR, DIS, CAT, UNP, ARKK, GIS, ED, ARKW, RTX, AINV, ESPO, VTRS, VOXX,
- Added Positions: SBUX, VIG, NFLX, IWP, VTI, TSLA, CCI, WM, WMT, UPS, TIP, EFA, BMY, ROKU, PFE, NLOK, VNQ, FSLY, VT, WBA, FAST,
- Reduced Positions: STWD, IJH, MSFT, AAPL, T, COST, CVS, BA, CMCSA, VB, HD, BAC, TTD, GOOGL, CSCO, MRK, TTWO, VWO, XOM, VEA, USB, VZ, SQ, SPY, JPM, ABT, DD, D, AVGO, GOOG, ABBV,
- Sold Out: PFF, IJR, IBM, BPY, BIP, CIO, RDS.A, CCL, UAL, KWEB, SYF, GILD, XLV, IWF, CLOU, YUM, ZM, COLB, CDOR, NYCB, FCO, MO, HIO, VOX, CI, RNP, RPM, PPG, PNW, GE, IJS, IJT, DOMR, DTE, DUK, EMR, EVRG, FAX, XLF,
For the details of HBC Financial Services, PLLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hbc+financial+services%2C+pllc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 156,042 shares, 29.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%
- BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 173,118 shares, 28.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%
- BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 101,739 shares, 9.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 81,640 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,773 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.52%
HBC Financial Services, PLLC initiated holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.25%. The holding were 101,739 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
HBC Financial Services, PLLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $118, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.43%. The holding were 81,640 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Cleanspark Inc (CLSK)
HBC Financial Services, PLLC initiated holding in Cleanspark Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.21 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $12.74. The stock is now traded at around $34.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,676 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)
HBC Financial Services, PLLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78. The stock is now traded at around $59.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,380 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)
HBC Financial Services, PLLC initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.76 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $48.21. The stock is now traded at around $56.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,125 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
HBC Financial Services, PLLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14. The stock is now traded at around $35.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
HBC Financial Services, PLLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 26245.03%. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.62. The stock is now traded at around $106.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.01%. The holding were 50,319 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
HBC Financial Services, PLLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 85820.00%. The purchase prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73. The stock is now traded at around $142.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 8,592 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
HBC Financial Services, PLLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 420.00%. The purchase prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.65. The stock is now traded at around $547.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 260 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
HBC Financial Services, PLLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $109.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
HBC Financial Services, PLLC added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 41.67%. The purchase prices were between $152.46 and $170.8, with an estimated average price of $162.12. The stock is now traded at around $160.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 425 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
HBC Financial Services, PLLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 30.29%. The purchase prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.52. The stock is now traded at around $60.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
HBC Financial Services, PLLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4.Sold Out: BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
HBC Financial Services, PLLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15.Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
HBC Financial Services, PLLC sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $120.89.Sold Out: Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY)
HBC Financial Services, PLLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Property Partners LP. The sale prices were between $12.86 and $16.54, with an estimated average price of $14.7.Sold Out: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP)
HBC Financial Services, PLLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. The sale prices were between $42.82 and $52.59, with an estimated average price of $48.86.Sold Out: City Office REIT Inc (CIO)
HBC Financial Services, PLLC sold out a holding in City Office REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $6.32 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $8.24.
